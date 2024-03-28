Elvish Yadav visits Siddhivinayak temple post bail; shares picture with family. See post

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav seems to be making the most of it after receiving bail in two cases. He shared a heartwarming post on his Instagram with his family, besides sharing a glimpse of his visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. (Also Read: Elvish Yadav's first Instagram post after getting bail has luxury cars and a lesson about time being the best teacher) Elvish Yadav shared pictures on his Instagram post getting bail

Elvish’s ‘backbone’

Elvish took to Instagram to share a group picture with his family on his Instagram. In the picture, he’s joined by his parents, grandparents and other family members. “My Backbone,” he wrote, sharing the picture on his social media.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He also took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of him visiting the Siddhivinayak temple. In the picture, Elvish can be seen posing for a click inside the temple with his friends.

A screen grab of Elvish's Instagram stories

What happened

Elvish was recently granted bail by Gautam Budh Nagar court after him and five others were booked in a case under the Wildlife Protection Act. It is alleged that he was supplying snake venom to party goers for recreational purposes. He was arrested on March 17 by the Noida police and sent to 14-day judicial custody. He also received bail from the Gurugram court in connection to a assault case involving content creator Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern.

After receiving bail, Elvish shared his experience in a long video, stating, “The one week that went by, no doubt, was a very bad phase of life. What to talk about the time I was inside. Let’s start a new chapter on a positive note. All those who supported me didn’t support me, talked badly or well about me, thanks to all. I can only thank everyone. I am back to my work.”

About Elvish

Elvish gained fame when he took part on the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2 and emerged as the winner. He’s a 26-year-old YouTuber and hearing for the Gurugram court is scheduled for March 27. After receiving bail at the Gautham Buddha Nagar court on Friday, Elvish wasn’t received from jail till he was sent to Gurugram court. His name was among six people named in an FIR lodged by a representative of an animal rights NGO. On November 4 last year, Elvish was briefly stopped for questioning by police in Rajasthan's Kota while he was travelling with his friends in a car but was let off.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.