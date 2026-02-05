Bring your friends along: YouTuber makes shocking claims about The 50’s casting; Reddit dubs it ‘group insurance scheme'

Shreya claimed that the show was also pitched to her and said, “They told me I could bring my friends along, but I would have to share their names first. Based on that, they would decide whom to cast on the show.” She further added, “So the people who are with Prince—maybe their names were given by Prince, and that’s how they got cast.” Reacting to this, Vanshaj said, “One hundred per cent, because half of them wouldn’t get work if Prince didn’t recommend them.”

The 50 premiered on February 1 and quickly became the talk of the town for the drama it has been serving. The participants are a mix of former Bigg Boss , Roadies and Splitsvilla contestants, leaving fans curious about the show’s casting process. Now, in a recent conversation with Vanshaj Singh , the first contestant to be eliminated from The 50, YouTuber and digital creator Shreya Kalra made a shocking revelation about how the show was cast.

The clip soon surfaced on Reddit, where several users criticised the casting process, with many calling it a “group insurance scheme”. One comment read, “That’s why there are so many irrelevant people whose names I’ve never heard before.” Another wrote, “MLM scheme.” A third comment said, “Sounds like a group insurance scheme,” while another added, “More like a mass recruitment placement scheme.”

About The 50 The reality show promised to bring a change to the reality television system. However, it currently appears to be a combination of existing formats. The show features actors such as Karan Patel, Ridhhi Dogra, Prince Narula and Urvashi Dholakia, along with YouTubers including Faisu Shaikh, Adnan Shaikh, Lovekesh Kataria and Maxtern. It also includes reality show regulars like Nikki Tamboli, Rajat Dalal, Siwet Tomar and Hamid Barkzi, among others.

As per the show’s format, contestants must win a task every day to stay safe from elimination. They live in a grand palace featuring two game arenas and are ruled by a mysterious entity known as The Lion. The 50 is available to watch on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.