Jake Paul net worth: How the YouTube star became one of America’s richest young boxers

Jake Paul is set to take on lightweight champion Gervonta Davis on November 15 in Atlanta, Forbes reported. The boxer will clash with Davis in an exhibition match. While Paul’s promotional partner, Nakisa Bidarian, claimed that the reports were incorrect, he did not deny the possibility of the fight. The news comes as Paul's bout with Anthony Joshua was cancelled. US boxer Jake Paul has a net worth of $100 million.(AFP)

The Ring’s Mike Coppinger stated on X that the Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis match could follow a format similar to the 2021 Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather showdown, with larger gloves and strict weight caps.

As the news of the potential match between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis makes headlines, here is everything you need to know about Paul’s net worth and how he made his fortune.

Also read: Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis odds: Here's what weight class they're in. Date, time, live streaming and other details

Jake Paul's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jake Paul has a net worth of $100 million in 2025. The social media personality, actor, boxer, and comedian remains one of the highest-paid social media stars in the world, according to the outlet.

The website further estimates that through a mix of merchandise, endorsements, boxing events, and YouTube videos, Paul makes a minimum of $20 million every year (before taxes). Please note: Hindustan Times cannot verify the authenticity of these figures at the moment. No official figures are published.

Also read: Piers Morgan clarifies his remark after Jake Paul threatens to sue him over ‘staged fights’ remark

How did Jake Paul build his fortune?

The professional boxer started out by uploading videos on the social platform Vine. After a brief stint as an actor on the Disney Channel, Jake Paul shifted to boxing in 2018, People reported.

The social media star turned professional boxer has been building his empire since his early days on the now-defunct social platform Vine in 2013. After a brief stint acting on the Disney Channel, Paul transitioned to boxing in 2018, a move that catapulted him into both fame and controversy within the sport.

In 2021, Paul founded Most Valuable Promotions, a boxing brand agency, and a venture capital firm called Anti Fund. The next year, the boxer co-founded Betr, a mobile betting startup. The 28-year-old also launched a men’s care line- W by Jake Paul recently.

In a July 2023 interview with Sports Illustrated, the boxer said that the main reason behind his move was financial gain. “My purpose at the beginning was to make a bunch of money and f------ buy a Lamborghini and have watches and s---,” he told the outlet.

Paul also grabbed attention with his 2024 bout against retired heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, a fight he won.

In 2024, Jake Paul was placed 13th by Forbes in its Top Creators list, just one spot below his brother Logan. The YouTuber had claimed the third rank in the publication’s 2023 list with estimated earnings of $34 million.

FAQs

Will Jake Paul fight Gervonta Davis?

Reports claim that the two will participate in an exhibition match in November.

What is Jake Paul’s net worth?

He has a net worth of $100 million.

Is Jake Paul related to Logan Paul?

Yes, the two are brothers.