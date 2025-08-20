Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis rules were revealed weeks ago: ‘10 min rounds, no restrictions’

Jake Paul will take on Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in November this year. This comes after the YouTuber-turned-boxer's bout with Anthony Joshua was canceled, The Ring reported on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Netflix appeared to accidentally post about the Paul vs Davis bout. The post has been deleted. It is being reported that the blockbuster fight will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Kake Paul attends Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk and Britain's Daniel Dubois's undisputed world heavyweight boxing title bout(AFP)

Have the rules of the Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis bout been set? Technically, no. But Paul's previous statements have given fans a hint at how the fight will look.

The 28-year-old, earlier this year, claimed that a fight between him and Davis was close to being made official. "That was on the one yard as well, but he has to rematch Lamont Roach. “He wants to get that back. Then we will be back in discussions with Mr. Gervonta. But this is the nature of boxing, you have massive fights on the one-yard line and then they fall through,” he said on the Ariel Helwani Show.

He added that the fight would be sanctioned as an exhibition event. Speaking about the rules, Paul revealed: “It would be an exhibition, 10 three-minute rounds. No restrictions, just the fact we couldn’t actually get it professionally sanctioned.”

When asked what weight the clash would be contested at, the 'Problem Child' replied: "195."

Reporter Mike Coppinger said that the November fight could look like the Logan Paul (Jake's older brother) vs Floyd Mayweather match in 2021.

“When Floyd Mayweather faced Jake’s brother Logan in an exhibition, Mayweather couldn’t weigh more than 160 while Logan was capped at 190. Would expect some similar exhibition rules for weigh in here,” the reporter wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Gervonta Davis was slated for a title fight rematch with Lamont Roach in August while Jake Paul was in talks for a major step-up against Anthony Joshua, the former heavyweight champion. Instead, they will meet each other in what amounts to a show that will no doubt do big business, but is less fighting than it is entertainment given the weight disparity and exhibition rules."