Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis odds: Here's what weight class they're in. Date, time, live streaming and other details

Jake Paul will reportedly take on Gervonta Davis in a blockbuster bout later this year. This comes after The Ring reported that the talks between Paul and Anthony Joshua collapsed over network issues. The Problem Child is coming off a six-match winning streak. He last lost against Tommy Fury in February 2023. The YouTuber-turned-boxer also defeated former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. He will be facing undefeated WBA lightweight champion Davis, whose last bout was in March, when he drew against Lamont Roach. Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis is reportedly set for November 15(AP)

When Is Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis?

Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis is reportedly scheduled for Saturday, November 15. The match will be an exhibition event. Exact start times for the fight card are still pending announcement.

The venue will likely be State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

What TV Channel Will Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Be On and Can It Be Live Streamed?

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis will reportedly air live on Netflix. Fans can stream the fight through the Netflix app or website.

It remains uncertain whether the event will require a pay-per-view purchase or be included with a regular Netflix subscription, similar to the Paul vs Tyson bout.

Netflix appeared to accidentally reveal details. The streaming platform, however, soon deleted the social media post.

Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Card

Additional fights on the undercard will be revealed at a later time.

Only earlier this month, a misdemeanor battery case in South Florida against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis was dropped after his arrest on the domestic violence charge.

The online docket for Miami-Dade County's clerk of court showed that the charge was dropped and the case closed.

Davis, 30, was picked up shortly after midnight on July 11 near the popular Lincoln Road area of Miami Beach.

Davis and his vehicle information had been added to a law enforcement database, and a license plate reader set up in Miami Beach flagged his car. Miami Beach police made the initial stop and then turned Davis over to Doral police. He was later released on a $10,000 bond.

(With inputs from AP)