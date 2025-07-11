Gervonta Davis ex-girlfriends and baby mamas: Who are Vanessa Posso and Andretta Smothers?

Boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested on Friday on a domestic-violence battery charge and booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. According to local media outlet WPLG, the incident took place on Father's Day, on June 15, with police saying that the 30-year-old visited the home of his ex-girlfriend to pick up their children. He reportedly assaulted her, Newsweek reported, citing Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation records. Gervonta Davis was arrested for a domestic battery incident (File/AP)

Neither Davis' team nor Miami officials have issued a statement here. The victim has not been identified.

Gervonta Davis' ex-girlfriends: Who are Vanessa Posso and Andretta Smothers?

Vanessa Posso, born in Colombia, is a social media influencer and entrepreneur with over 700,000 Instagram followers. She owns the jewelry brand RichGirlz, specializing in body chains and sterling silver.

Posso began dating Davis around 2020, and they share two children: daughter Giovanna Thalia (born October 2021) and son Gianni Bryant (born August 14, 2024).

Posso also has a daughter, Jada Milan (age 12), from a prior relationship with rapper Suga J. Their relationship has faced challenges, notably a December 2022 domestic violence allegation where Posso claimed Davis struck her, leaving a lip abrasion She later retracted the claim, stating it was an “unnecessary call” during a “fragile” moment, and charges were dropped in May 2023.

Andretta Smothers, also known as DrettaStarr, is an American social media influencer. Little is known about her professional life, but she gained attention through her relationship with Davis.

Smothers dated Davis for several years, sharing a daughter, Gervanni Davis, born June 20, 2018. Their relationship ended amid public conflicts, including a February 2020 incident where Davis was caught on video grabbing Smothers by the throat at a charity basketball game in Miami.

Gervonta Davis dated Instagram model Ariana Fletcher in 2019, a brief, on-and-off relationship that ended amicably. He was also linked to Yaya Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather’s ex, in 2020, sparking media attention.

Davis has three children: Gervanni (with Smothers), Giovanna, and Gianni (with Posso), per web:22 post:0. He has never been married, per web:7.