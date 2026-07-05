Vanshaj Singh says Kushal Tandon has ‘fragile ego’, reveals why he chose Alliance over Lock Upp | Interview

Content creator Vanshaj Singh's journey on Prime Video's Alliance came to an end after he was eliminated from the reality show. Regarded as one of the strongest contestants in the house, Vanshaj believes his bitter feud with Kushal Tandon ultimately sealed his fate. Interestingly, this marks his second early exit from a reality show, following his elimination as the first contestant from The 50. Vanshaj opens up about Kushal Tandon threatening him on Alliance.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Vanshaj claimed that being one of the strongest players made him a target. He accused Kushal of playing a "double game", alleging that the actor strategically planned and plotted to get him eliminated. Vanshaj also opened up about why he chose Alliance over Lock Upp, despite both reality shows airing simultaneously.

Vanshaj Singh on his exit from Alliance Vanshaj revealed that his eviction didn't come as a shocker for him, and explained why, saying, "I was voted out because I'm a strong player. I knew I was never someone who would blindly follow others. I always stood my ground, I spoke up whenever I felt something was wrong and supported what I believed was right. I had genuine connections inside the house as well. Even though these people didn't like me and were constantly fighting with me, they got together the night before, planned and plotted against me to eliminate me. That, in itself, says a lot."

Vanshaj and Kushal got into an ugly argument where Kushal threatened to beat him up and further claimed his contract allows him to do that. However, host Kunal Kemmu shut Kushal down, saying no one is allowed to hit anyone. Talking about his fight, Vanshaj said, "I never got intimidated. I know people come with a preconceived notion about me, that I am disrespectful. I’m not disrespectful; I give it back. I respond in the same tone in which I’m spoken to. Kushal was playing a very double game because, just a day before I was eliminated, he told me, ‘I won’t target you, you don’t target me,’ while at the same time he was planning and plotting against me and figuring out how to get me out. So for me, that was a victory. I hadn’t gone there to play under anyone. Even now, there are many people in the headquarters who are playing like slaves. They are spineless. They get intimidated.