Dharmendra pokes fun at drama around kiss with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 'Ek kiss ne hila diya'

Bollywood legend Dharmendra recently shared his thoughts on his role and the much-discussed kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In a candid interview with ANI, the actor spoke positively about the film's aesthetic approach to romance, particularly highlighting the emotional depth of the scene.

Dharmendra on his kiss scene with Shabana Azmi

Discussing his experience filming the kissing scene with Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra described it as "aesthetic" and emphasised that "there is no age for romance."

The veteran star humorously recalled a conversation he had with co-star Ranveer Singh, saying, "Maine Ranveer ko bola, Ranveer, Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani me, tune to bohot kisses ki hain, or meri ek hi kiss ne hila dala logo ko (I told Ranveer that you have had a lot of kisses on screen, and my one scene turned the world upside down)."

He further added, "In a way, he (Dharmendra's character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) was like Devdas, the Devdas who wandered in alcohol, with no memory of anything, and then he dies... It's tragic, and it was a good story."

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani delves into the complex dynamics between families and cultures. Rocky, a free-spirited young man from a wealthy Punjabi family, and Rani, an ambitious Bengali news anchor, fall in love despite their stark differences.

The 2023 film, directed by Karan Johar, is a delightful blend of comedy and romance, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead couple, Rocky and Rani.

To test their commitment and understanding, the couple decides to live with each other's families, leading to moments of both humour and conflict.

The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Dharmendra.