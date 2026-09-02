Jailer 2 release date: Makers of Rajinikanth-starrer dismiss delay rumours, lock October release date

The date in October coincides during Dussehra, so the film is expected to bring in a huge opening during the first weekend.

Sun Pictures posted a new picture on X, confirming that Jailer 2 is not postponed and will release on October 15 only. The caption read, “October 15 Alappara Kelappurom (We are raising a storm).”

In the last few days, several reports surfaced on social media that Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer 2 might be postponed. There were rumours that several parts of the film in undergoing reshoots. On Wednesday, the makers of Jailer 2, dismissed these reports through a post made on their official X account. (Also read: Jailer 2 song Ala Bolelo promo makes Keralites fume over mispronunciation: ‘Dear Tamilians, this is not Malayalam’ )

The first official announcement on the release of Jailer 2 was made in July. The release date announcement was accompanied by a slick, action-packed teaser that kept the film's story tightly under wraps while offering brief glimpses of its star-studded cast. Although the teaser didn't reveal much about the plot, it built intrigue with its intense visuals and high-stakes atmosphere.

Rajinikanth's iconic character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, is teased without fully showing his face. He is seen walking into what appears to be a dangerous new mission, hinting that an even bigger challenge awaits him in the sequel. Meanwhile, the first song from Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, titled Ala Bolelo, was released in August. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the peppy dance number featured Shamna Kasim, dressed in a traditional kasavu saree, dancing. Rajinikanth also makes an appearance, seemingly approving of it.

About Jailer 2 Jailer 2 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The film is a sequel to Jailer (2023), which starred Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. The second part will see them reprise their roles as husband and wife, ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian and Vijaya Pandian. Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik will also reprise their roles.

Jailer told the story of a police officer who goes missing while investigating a ruthless idol smuggler. When the police force doesn’t do enough to help his son, Muthuvel, a former jailer, goes back to his old ways to avenge his family and keep them safe. The film ends with a twist and a showdown, with a heartbroken Muthuvel forced to make a tough choice. The second film is expected to pick up where the first film left off.