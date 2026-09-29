London, The BBC and MGM 's "Legacy of Spies" has unveiled "Succession" star Matthew Macfadyen's first look as John le Carre's famous spymaster, George Smiley. Matthew Macfadyen's first look as John le Carre spy George Smiley unveiled

Macfadyen, known for his role as Tom Wambsgans in hit series "Succession" and Mr Darcy in the 2005 adaptation of "Pride & Prejudice", is seen in the trademark glasses of Smiley. Charlie Hunnam stars as Alec Leamas, a British intelligence officer and the main protagonist in le Carre's other novel "A Spy Who Came From the Cold".

The eight-part drama marks the character's return to television after almost four decades. Alec Guinness played Smiley in the BBC Television serialisation of "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" in 1979 and reprised the role for "Smiley's People" in 1982.

The 2011 movie version of "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" featured Gary Oldman as Smiley. Despite the acclaim, the movie could not become a franchise, but Oldman went on to play a spy in another series, Apple TV's adaptation of Mick Herron's acclaimed novels.

"Legacy of Spies" is one of the most highly-anticipated UK-US co-productions of the upcoming year and also stars Daniel Bruhl, Devrim Lingnau Islamoglu, Agnes O'Casey, Felix Kammerer, Dan Stevens, Jake Dunn, Anjana Vasan, Charlotte Ritchie and Joe Alwyn.

Hugh Laurie stars as Control, Smiley's morally-fickle superior in the series that adapts le Carre's novels "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold", "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy", "The Honourable Schoolboy", "A Legacy of Spies" and other works.

The British novelist, considered one of the greatest post war writers, died in 2020 at the age of 89.

He worked for MI5 and MI6 in the 1950s and 1960s, a career that he left to pursue writing. Le Carre's other famous novels that have been adapted for screen include "The Night Manager", a successful television series starring Tom Hiddleston, and "The Constant Gardener", a movie starring Ralph Fiennes and Rachel Weisz.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.