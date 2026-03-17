Dune Part Three teaser trailer: Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides cannot escape war, fans expect ‘epic conclusion’

The final chapter takes place 17 years after Dune: Part Two. Paul is now the emperor who must lead his people, and he must do so with power and force. He must lead by example and fight the war which he can no longer escape. The teaser trailer opens with Paul and Chani (Zendaya) in a series of flashbacks, discussing baby names. “If we have a girl, what should we name her?” she asks. “Her name should be Ghanima. She would need to be strong like her mother,” Paul replies. He then asks, “What if it’s a boy?” She replies: “I would name him Leto, so he would have the wisdom of his grandfather.”

The first official teaser trailer of Dune Part Three is here! Director Denis Villeneuve promises one last trip to Arrakis as the makers unveiled the 2-minute trailer for the final instalment of the Dune trilogy on March 17. Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides as he sees that he can no longer escape war. Robert Pattinson also debuts his look as Scytale, a shapeshifting villain.

The teaser then gives a sneak peek at the high-stakes that await Paul even as he continues battling his inner thoughts. "War feeds on itself," Paul says in voiceover. "The more I fight, the more our enemies fight back." His mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), reminds him that his father did not start a war. The teaser gives a glimpse of all the major characters, including Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho and Robert Pattinson as the villain Scytale. It ends with Paul's declaration: “I’m not afraid to die. But I must not die yet.”

Fan reactions Reacting to the teaser, a fan commented: “Dennis Villeneuve built the GOAT trilogy.” A comment read, “Can we talk about how good the score is? The chant in the background gave me goosebumps from start to end. Hans Zimmer is just a genius, one of the greatest of all time.” Another said, “This looks epic in every sense of the word. Cannot wait for December!” “That chanting from Timothée is the most terrifyingly beautiful thing I’ve ever heard. The Lisan al-Gaib has truly arrived,” read a comment.

Dune: Part Three is set to release in theatres on December 18, 2026.