Interstellar re-release: Christopher Nolan film returns to Indian cinemas as Pushpa 2 finally clears way. Here's when

After a couple of months of delay, Christopher Nolan's 2014 hit science-fiction epic Interstellar will finally be re-released in Indian cinemas, also in IMAX format. While the film was re-released in the US cinemas on December 6 last year to mark its 10th anniversary, it didn't get enough IMAX screens, thanks to the dominance of Sukumar's blockbuster Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule. (Also Read: Christopher Nolan's next starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya is titled The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer's epic) Matthew McConaughey as astronaut Cooper in Interstellar.

Here's when Interstellar re-releases in India

On Friday, the official X handle of Warner Bros India shared the re-release poster of Interstellar and stated in its caption, “The stars are aligning again! Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar returns to cinemas in India and also in IMAX on February 7. Relive the journey beyond time and space!" It also added the hashtags – Interstellar, Christopher Nolan, 10th Anniversary, Anne Hathaway, and Matthew McConaughey.

Upon its re-release in the US last month, Interstellar became the ninth highest-grossing IMAX release of all time, following Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It earned $4.5 million across 166 screens in the US and Canada, leaving theaters scrambling to add more and people paying up to $300 on the re-sale market. Those 10 film screens alone had a staggering $70,000 per theater average, one of the highest of the year.

Talking about the success of the re-release of Interstellar after 10 years, Christopher Nolan told the Associated Press, "I was just so gratified by the response. It’s really thrilling when people respond to your work at any point. But 10 years later, to have new audiences coming and experiencing it in the way that we’d originally intended it on the big IMAX screens and, in particular, on those IMAX film prints? It’s really rewarding to see that it continues to have a life.”

About Interstellar

Set in a dystopian future in which Earth is getting destroyed by famine and blight, the film revolves around a bunch of astronauts who navigate through a wormhole near Saturn to search for a new home for humans. It stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Matt Damon, and Timothee Chalamet among others. The film won five Academy Awards in the technical categories.