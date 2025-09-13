‘Aryan bohot pyara hai’: Diljit Dosanjh reveals he mistook Aryan for SRK while making The Ba***ds of Bollywood song

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is one star kid whose Bollywood debut had everyone excited. A major reason behind this was Aryan’s decision to go behind the camera instead of following his superstar father’s footsteps into acting, like his sister Suhana Khan did. The handsome young man is all set to make his directorial debut with the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood , and so far his project has managed to keep the anticipation going with the viral teasers and the foot-tapping music. Just yesterday, SRK dropped a behind the scenes video which gave us a glimpse of Aryan’s collaboration with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh for the song Tenu Ki Pata . Well, Diljit has now praised Aryan, lauding his music sense.

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan shared the heartwarming video of Aryan Khan and Diljit Dosanjh making Tenu Ki Pata , the third song from The Ba***ds of Bollywood . Along with the post, SRK tweeted: “A heartfelt thanks and big jhappi to Diljit paaji….you are too kind and sweet. Hope Aryan didn’t trouble u too much. Love u @diljitdosanjh. #TenuKiPata out now! Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix. #TheBadsOfBollywood.” Diljit replied to SRK today and shared, “Sir Baut Pyar Ji 😇🙏🏽 Aryan V Baut Pyara Hai.. Pheli baar Jab Studio Mai Mila Mujhey Lagaa Jaise Aapse Mil Raha Hu 😊 Jo Bilkul hee Shocking thaa mere liye.. Ke Aryan Guitar bhi Play Kar leta Hai Aur Gaata Bhi Utna Hee Acha Hai. Jab mai song Dub Kar Raha Thaa He Knows Every Single Note 🎵 ganey ka.. God bless him 😇 RESPECT ✊🏽.”

In this clip, Aryan had SRK on the phone. Shah Rukh told his son that he will now get famous because he is collaborating with Diljit. Meanwhile, Diljit was blown away when director turned singer Aryan gave him a taste of his vocals recorded for Tenu Ki Pata. Much like Diljit, the entire internet was shook on finding out that Aryan can sing! The excitement for his debut is now tenfold.

Starring Kill fame Lakshya, Sahher Bambba and Lord Bobby Deol in the lead, with Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani and many other stars in special cameos, Aryan Khan’s show The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to arrive on Netflix on September 18.