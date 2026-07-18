Wangchuk shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after 21-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

Hospitalization of Activist Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for 21 days over alleged examination irregularities, was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital early on Saturday morning after medical experts and the Delhi High Court advised immediate hospitalisation owing to his deteriorating health, the police said. Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after a 21-day hunger strike over alleged exam irregularities following Delhi high court directions. (REUTERS)

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sanichar Sharma said, “As per orders of the Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care.”

“While complying with the orders of the Hon’ble High Court, the protestors tried to create an obstruction, in which a slight commotion ensued. However, police exercised maximum restraint and conducted the exercise safely. We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest,” Sharma added.

A statement issued by Safdarjung Hospital said, “This is for your kind information that Mr. Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. He is currently being examined by the treating doctors. An official press note will be issued shortly.”

Meanwhile, Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo wrote on X, “I am at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where @Wangchuk66 has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenously without consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days.”

According to the police, Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with the directions of the Delhi High Court and following medical advice. The police also appealed to the protesters to end their agitation, saying, “We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest.”

The move triggered a commotion at the protest site, during which Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and other supporters were allegedly detained by the Delhi Police.

A post by Dipke on social media later showed him claiming that he had been “beaten up and put under detention” by Delhi Police.

DCP Sachin Sharma denied that police beat up Dipke or any protesters. He said they were only trying to remove Sonam Wangchuk.

Neha, one of the students on hunger strike for 21 days, also alleged that the police tried to remove them as well. “The police came and detained Sonam Wangchuk, and also wanted to detain several students who are sitting on hunger strike. However, several students formed a human chain and prevented police from detaining them,” an All India Students' Association (AISA) student activist Abhigyan Gandhi said, adding, “The students are still on their hunger strike.”

Meanwhile, Dipke, who led the CJP protest for 29 days at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities, has announced that he will be on an indefinite hunger strike from today.

“The Delhi High Court directed that the health of Sonam Wangchuk should be monitored and any intervention should only take place if his health condition deteriorates. His health is monitored by our medical team 2-3 times a day and he himself posts videos on a daily basis giving update about his health which has been stable. The Delhi police has misinterpreted that court order and in the guise of that order detained him. The detention is a contempt of court’s order,” CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said.

The march to the Parliament on July 20 will be carried out as planned, said a CJP representative while addressing the protesters.

The agitation has drawn support from students, civil society groups and several opposition leaders in recent weeks.