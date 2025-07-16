Who was Dan Rivera? Annabelle doll handler dies suddenly at 54 during Devils on the Run tour

The lead investigator of the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), Dan Rivera, died on July 13 during the viral Devils on the Run tour featuring the infamous Annabelle doll. Rivera, 54, was found unresponsive in a Gettysburg hotel room on Sunday evening. Despite CPR efforts, he could not be revived. Dan Rivera had been touring with the real-life Annabelle doll, dubbed America’s most haunted object.(Facebook)

According to The US Sun report, Rivera had been touring with the real-life Annabelle doll, dubbed America’s most haunted object, as part of a sold-out three-day event in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Rivera’s cause of death remains unknown, but his passing came at the peak of renewed public interest in the Annabelle legend, just hours after he had led another crowd through the eerie tour.

Rivera’s life in the paranormal

Another report in The Evening Sun stated that the US Army veteran’s lifelong curiosity about the supernatural led him to mentorship under famed paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren. He eventually rose through the ranks and became NESPR’s lead investigator in 2011.

Rivera, according to the report, was instrumental in preserving the legacy of Ed and Lorraine Warren – the couple whose real-life cases inspired The Conjuring film series. After the Warrens’ passing and the closure of their Connecticut occult museum, Rivera brought artefacts like Annabelle on tour to educate the public.

He was widely respected for his gentle demeanor, humor, and passion for making paranormal education accessible and safe. Rivera even built the case that housed Annabelle himself and incorporated crosses and holy water–stained wood.

Viral fame and devotion

The Evening Sun reported that Rivera gained popularity in recent months through TikTok videos created with fellow investigator Ryan Daniel Buell, helping attract younger generations to the paranormal field. His tours often sold out, including over 1,200 tickets sold in Gettysburg alone.

Tributes and legacy

After NESPR announced his death, tributes poured in. Paranormal investigator Chris Gilloren wrote, “Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people.” He added that Dan’s kindness and passion touched everyone who was acquainted with him.

Buell shared that Rivera cared for Lorraine Warren in her final years and helped launch events like ParaCon and the Annabelle tour, keeping their legacy alive for new audiences.

FAQs

Q: What is the real story of the Annabelle doll?

A: The real Annabelle is a Raggedy Ann doll gifted to a student nurse in 1970. It was allegedly possessed, moved on its own, wrote messages and caused harm. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren later took custody of it.

Q: Did the Annabelle doll go missing in 2025?

A: No. Though rumours spread online, the Warren family confirmed the doll never went missing. It remains under secure handling.

Q: Has the Annabelle doll been found?

A: Yes. Despite viral hoaxes, the Annabelle doll was never actually lost. It is currently on tour with NESPR and was being handled by Dan Rivera.

Q: Why did Annabelle turn evil?

A: According to paranormal lore, a demonic entity – not the spirit of a child – attached itself to the doll and used it as a conduit, causing disturbances and violence. The Warrens concluded it was never human to begin with.