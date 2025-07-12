Pennsylvania 911 outage: What caused the massive outage and is it fixed?

A state-wide outage of the 911 emergency services was reported in Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon. Residents of the state were sent an emergency alert saying that the 911 service is facing downtime in the entire state and asked people to report emergencies directly to the local law enforcement authorities. Representational image.(Unsplash)

"Pennsylvania is experiencing a statewide intermittent 911 outage," the message from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency read. “Individuals experiencing issues contacting 911 are asked to contact their local 911 Center on their non-Emergency lines. Check your counties social media and website for more information.”

What Caused The Outage?

As of now, no official cause of the 911 outage has been revealed by the authorities in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro released a statement saying that he has been briefed on the matter by the PA Emergency Management Agency and added that they are working to restore the services quickly.

"We are on top of the issue and working to restore full service as quickly as possible. In the meantime — stay calm, follow the directions of PEMA and local authorities, and do not call 911 for any reason other than an emergency," Gov. Shapiro wrote.

This is a breaking news.