What happened to Dan Rivera? Paranormal investigator and 'Annabelle' doll tour handler dies suddenly in Gettysburg

Dan Rivera, Connecticut paranormal investigator and Annabelle doll tour handler, died suddenly in Gettysburg on June 13, stated New England Society for Psychic Research. Dan Rivera passes away(X)

One of the most well-known faces of the widely shared “Devils on the Run Tour,” Rivera and other members of the New England Society for Psychic Research traveled across the US visiting different locations with the presumably haunted doll, Annabelle.

Firefighters and medical professionals were sent to a hotel in Gettysburg on Sunday night after receiving a report of CPR being performed on a male patient.

What we know about Annabelle's tour in Gettysburg

Annabelle's tour in Gettysburg is sponsored by Ghostly Images of Gettysburg Tours at the Soldiers National Orphanage. The show was completely sold out, organizers reported, with over 1,260 tickets issued across three days on the last weekend, with the visit ending on Sunday afternoon.

Rivera has contributed to the tour's international recognition. During the doll's trip around the US, Rivera and paranormal investigator Ryan Daniel Buell recorded a number of viral TikTok videos that garnered millions of views.

Superstitions about the doll's legendary background had sparked outrage in a number of places, and the tour had received a lot of coverage in recent months.

In the hours after Rivera's passing was announced on Monday night, condolences started to pour in from throughout the paranormal community. People remembered Rivera as a loving husband, father, friend, and paranormal enthusiast.

Netizens express shock over Rivera's demise as Annabelle fear continues

Reacting to his demise, several netizens expressed shock, with one writing: “I've been next to that doll. It's not that creepy.”

“Believe what you want, but she’s not to be messed with😳 My friend went to see her…weird stuff happened,” another said.

“That's not good he was next in line to watch over the museum,” a third person chimed in. while the fourth user said, “My husband wants to go see this doll. It's only a few hours away from us. I said absolutely NOT!!”