Dark tourism expert reveals chilling details amid Annabelle doll's vanishing rumours, ‘We may be dealing with…’

Amidst fears and speculations over Annabelle's US tour, one specialist in dark tourism has uncovered the eerie past of the “demonically possessed” doll. Amid rumors of Annabelle's disappearance during her US tour, a dark tourism specialist highlights her eerie past. ( X@lambas70)

Horror enthusiasts went into a frenzy last week following rumors that the haunting doll vanished during her ongoing “2025 Devils on the Run Tour.” Annabelle and other ghostly items have been on display for fans throughout the US during this tour.

The renowned Raggedy Ann doll has appeared in several iconic horror films, including Annabelle and The Conjuring.

Following her track record of evil behavior, many followers were terrified to learn that she had reportedly been lost during her transportation in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Also Read: Elon Musk's viral ‘hallucinating’ video sparks buzz on social media; ‘Somebody clocked him’

Rumors behind Annabelle's disappearance

Rumors circulated that Annabelle disappeared during a sold-out event held at the Ghost City Tours office in New Orleans from May 13 to May 14. Ten prisoners fled from the Orleans Justice Center, and a fire erupted at the Nottoway Plantation. The origin of the fire is still unknown.

Many horror enthusiasts assumed Annabelle was responsible for this series of frightening incidents. Matthew Bartels, a content strategist for US Ghost Adventures and an expert in the dark tourism sector, discussed this strange coincidence with The Mirror US, saying: “Her disappearance raises many questions about her true capabilities following the chaos that ensued as she visited New Orleans.”

“The Warrens warned the general public to never let her leave her case. Now that she has, we may be dealing with greater paranormal powers than we are prepared for,” Bartels added.

Here's what Annabelle's caregivers have said

Annabelle's caregivers have since refuted these speculations, but horror enthusiasts have recently developed a renewed interest in her past.

While Robert the Doll is the most notorious haunted doll in the world, Annabelle ranked at second, as per the US Ghost Adventures website.

According to reports by US Ghost Adventures, the main target of Annabelle's fury was Donna's friend Lou, who felt uncomfortable in its presence.

“Notes to Lou were left on scraps of parchment paper despite neither Donna nor Angie ever having any on hand. Things escalated when Annabelle physically assaulted Lou, scratching him across the chest as she tried to strangle him.”