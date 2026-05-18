Huma Qureshi serves her most glamorous Cannes look yet in bold black velvet gown, says ‘catch me if you Cannes’

For the evening, Huma chose a custom creation by Eman Alajlan. The gown featured a plunging neckline and a structured velvet bodice that hugged her frame beautifully. The fitted silhouette gradually flowed into a voluminous sheer skirt featuring delicate textured detailing and subtle floral accents. The combination of rich velvet and airy sheer fabric created a beautiful contrast, making the outfit feel both powerful and romantic at the same time.

On May 17, Huma took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures from her latest Cannes appearance. Dressed in a sophisticated black ensemble, she exuded old- Hollywood charm with a modern edge. Alongside the photos, she wrote, “Catch me if you Cannes! The beauty of cinema is that it allows stories from everywhere to belong everywhere. Honoured to celebrate that spirit at Cannes.” (Also read: Huma Qureshi’s first Cannes 2026 appearance swaps dramatic gowns for a sophisticated black power suit and luxe diamonds )

Huma Qureshi is serving one striking fashion moment after another at Cannes Film Festival 2026. After turning heads in a stunning Banarasi saree earlier, the actor switched gears on Day 3 and embraced timeless glamour in an elegant black gown.

The gown’s dramatic silhouette was elevated further with carefully curated accessories. Huma paired the look with sleek heels from Jimmy Choo, adding a polished finish to the ensemble. She accessorised minimally with sparkling jewellery pieces from Ghafari and statement earrings from Proffini, which added just the right amount of shimmer without overpowering the gown.

How she styled her look Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, the overall fashion moment leaned into understated glamour with a modern edge. Rather than opting for excessive layering or dramatic accessories, the styling allowed the silhouette and craftsmanship of the gown to take centre stage.

Her beauty look perfectly complemented the sophisticated outfit. With makeup by Mira Makeup, Huma opted for luminous, soft glam featuring glowing skin, bronzed cheeks, subtle contouring, winged eyeliner, fluttery lashes, and glossy nude lips. A touch of highlighter added radiance to her sun-kissed look, while her softly curled side-parted hair framed her face beautifully, adding vintage-inspired elegance. Neutral manicured nails by Itssoezi completed the polished appearance.