Huma Qureshi’s first Cannes 2026 appearance swaps dramatic gowns for a sophisticated black power suit and luxe diamonds

Huma chose a sophisticated all-black power suit for her Cannes appearance, redefining red-carpet glamour with sharp tailoring and understated elegance. The outfit featured a structured double-breasted blazer with strong shoulders, sleek lapels, and a deep plunging neckline that added a bold yet refined touch. Cinched perfectly at the waist, the blazer created a flattering silhouette while maintaining a clean, polished aesthetic.

As we wait for more looks from her Cannes fashion diary, let’s decode this powerful appearance and take some style notes. (Also read: Tara Sutaria’s Cannes 2026 fashion diary gets dreamier with ivory Vivienne Westwood gown and Indian emerald jewellery )

Huma Qureshi made her first appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, and instead of opting for heavily embellished gowns or dramatic couture, the actor embraced the power of sharp tailoring. For the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema gala dinner on May 14, Huma stunned in a sleek black blazer-and-pants ensemble paired with dazzling statement jewels.

She paired it with matching wide-legged tailored trousers that elongated the frame and added sophistication to the monochrome look. Instead of relying on heavy embellishments, the ensemble stood out for its minimalism, making it a refreshing departure from traditional Cannes couture moments.

How she styled her look Keeping the styling minimal, Huma accessorised the look with dazzling diamond jewellery, including a delicate necklace, matching earrings, and statement rings that added just the right amount of sparkle against the dark outfit. She completed the ensemble with a structured black mini handbag that perfectly complemented the sleek aesthetic.

Her beauty look stayed soft and elegant with glowing skin, subtle eye makeup, rosy nude lips, and side-parted voluminous waves that added a touch of glamour. With this appearance, Huma delivered a refreshing take on Cannes fashion, proving that sharp tailoring and quiet luxury can make just as strong a statement as dramatic gowns.