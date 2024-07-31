Huma Qureshi’s birthday bash got you dreaming of Monaco? Check out these must-visit spots
Monaco's idyllic places will leave you in awe, with its breathtaking beauty, unparalleled luxury, and a rich cultural heritage.
Huma Qureshi celebrated her 38th birthday the French way in Monaco. The actor spent her special day basking by the Mediterranean Sea and exploring Monaco's art, culture, and cuisine. With the backdrop of the turquoise waters, from relaxing in willowy beach dresses by the sea to exploring the alleys in full glam, Monaco has pampered the birthday girl. So, take inspiration from the actor and celebrate your next special day in Monaco.
The Principality of Monaco, one of the world’s smallest independent countries, is just a 30-minute train ride from Nice, France, and promises experiences that will last a lifetime. What the country lacks in size, its cultural excellence, and decadence make up for it. Located on the French Riviera, this idyllic place is a symphony of opulence and culture.
It radiates the vibe of an old town, dazzling with the glitz and glamour of old money. With world-class restaurants, designer boutiques, resorts, spas, and 5-star hotels at every corner, Monaco is an iconic luxury gateway for a chic rejuvenation, like no other. It's a sensory delight, blending the charm of a medieval neighborhood with extravagant magnificence. The narrow cobblestone streets, the sunlit turquoise waters, and the luxurious buildings perched atop rocky terrain create a mesmerizing paradise. Here are the top must-visit places.
Oceanographic Museum
This elegant building, with its Baroque-style architecture, is a museum that has an impressive collection of over 6,000 preserved specimens of marine life. Founded by Prince Albert II of Monaco, it’s overlooking the sea at the edge of a cliff. The riveting views of the Mediterranean Sea from the museum are enchanting.
Casino de Monte Carlo
Channel your inner James Bond and step into the Casino de Monte Carlo. James Bond movies like Golden Eye and Never Say Never Again were shot here. This place is iconic with a lush green garden and luxurious interior design. It reveals the glamorous lifestyle of Monaco. Although, the stunning architecture is reason enough to visit.
Prince’s Palace
It’s the residence of the Monaco royal family, and certain portions, like the throne room and mirror gallery, are open to the public. An interesting ceremony called The Changing of the Guard happens every day at 11:55 a.m. It should not be missed if you are at the Prince’s Palace. The ceremony features a well-rehearsed performance with traditional music and uniforms; it’s an absolute visual spectacle of pure regality.
Monaco Harbour
Monaco is the capital city of yachting in the world, and it’s no wonder that the harbour has the most exquisite luxury yachts lined up. The port is perfect for a serene stroll, letting the opulence around enthrall you. With beautiful scenery, it has numerous cafés and eateries.
Jardin Exotique
It’s a one-of-a-kind dry garden featuring a wide array of cacti and succulents. This garden is located on the hillside and offers great panoramic views. Jardin Exotique is a marvel, with the plants thriving in the balmy Mediterranean weather.
Cathédrale de Monaco
The Cathédrale de Monaco, also known as the Cathedral of Saint Nicholas, is an architectural gem. With its ethereal white exteriors, the cathedral has a timeless grandeur. Inside, the space is cavernous, and the walls and ceilings are decorated with intricate religious art. The cathedral also serves as the final resting place for the Princes of Monaco, including the tombs of Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace.
Formula 1 Grand Prix Circuit
For F1 fans, it’s unmissable to experience the legendary circuit that winds through the streets of Monte Carlo. You can explore the museum dedicated to this prestigious event.
