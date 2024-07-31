Huma Qureshi’s birthday bash got you dreaming of Monaco? Check out these must-visit spots

Huma Qureshi celebrated her 38th birthday the French way in Monaco. The actor spent her special day basking by the Mediterranean Sea and exploring Monaco's art, culture, and cuisine. With the backdrop of the turquoise waters, from relaxing in willowy beach dresses by the sea to exploring the alleys in full glam, Monaco has pampered the birthday girl. So, take inspiration from the actor and celebrate your next special day in Monaco. Like Huma, pamper and immerse yourself in Monaco on your special day.

The Principality of Monaco, one of the world’s smallest independent countries, is just a 30-minute train ride from Nice, France, and promises experiences that will last a lifetime. What the country lacks in size, its cultural excellence, and decadence make up for it. Located on the French Riviera, this idyllic place is a symphony of opulence and culture.

It radiates the vibe of an old town, dazzling with the glitz and glamour of old money. With world-class restaurants, designer boutiques, resorts, spas, and 5-star hotels at every corner, Monaco is an iconic luxury gateway for a chic rejuvenation, like no other. It's a sensory delight, blending the charm of a medieval neighborhood with extravagant magnificence. The narrow cobblestone streets, the sunlit turquoise waters, and the luxurious buildings perched atop rocky terrain create a mesmerizing paradise. Here are the top must-visit places.

Oceanographic Museum

The museum is located by the sea to study marine life.(Pixabay)

This elegant building, with its Baroque-style architecture, is a museum that has an impressive collection of over 6,000 preserved specimens of marine life. Founded by Prince Albert II of Monaco, it’s overlooking the sea at the edge of a cliff. The riveting views of the Mediterranean Sea from the museum are enchanting.

Casino de Monte Carlo

This casino was shown in James Bonds movies.(Pixabay)

Channel your inner James Bond and step into the Casino de Monte Carlo. James Bond movies like Golden Eye and Never Say Never Again were shot here. This place is iconic with a lush green garden and luxurious interior design. It reveals the glamorous lifestyle of Monaco. Although, the stunning architecture is reason enough to visit.

Prince’s Palace

The palace is open to public with various rooms of antiques on display.(Pixabay)

It’s the residence of the Monaco royal family, and certain portions, like the throne room and mirror gallery, are open to the public. An interesting ceremony called The Changing of the Guard happens every day at 11:55 a.m. It should not be missed if you are at the Prince’s Palace. The ceremony features a well-rehearsed performance with traditional music and uniforms; it’s an absolute visual spectacle of pure regality.

Monaco Harbour

Monaco harbour has several luxury vessels docked.(Unsplash)

Monaco is the capital city of yachting in the world, and it’s no wonder that the harbour has the most exquisite luxury yachts lined up. The port is perfect for a serene stroll, letting the opulence around enthrall you. With beautiful scenery, it has numerous cafés and eateries.

Jardin Exotique

Gardens are supposed to be brimming with lush foliage, but who said gardens can't be dry?(Unsplash)

It’s a one-of-a-kind dry garden featuring a wide array of cacti and succulents. This garden is located on the hillside and offers great panoramic views. Jardin Exotique is a marvel, with the plants thriving in the balmy Mediterranean weather.

Cathédrale de Monaco

The white imposing exteriors contrast the colourful frescoes inside.(Unsplash)

The Cathédrale de Monaco, also known as the Cathedral of Saint Nicholas, is an architectural gem. With its ethereal white exteriors, the cathedral has a timeless grandeur. Inside, the space is cavernous, and the walls and ceilings are decorated with intricate religious art. The cathedral also serves as the final resting place for the Princes of Monaco, including the tombs of Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace.

Formula 1 Grand Prix Circuit

The Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco is held annually in Monte Carlo on the final weekend of May.(Pixabay)

For F1 fans, it’s unmissable to experience the legendary circuit that winds through the streets of Monte Carlo. You can explore the museum dedicated to this prestigious event.

