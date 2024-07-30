Inspired by Raveena Tandon's latest holiday? Top must-visit places in Budapest

Raveena Tandon recently reveled in the magic of the scenic city of Budapest. On her holiday, she visited the legendary House of Houdini, the birthplace of the renowned illusionist and escape artist Harry Houdini. Raveena Tandon's latest Budapest trip is a travel inspiration for all those who wish to explore great night life and architectural marvels by the day.

Take inspiration from the actor and add Budapest to your travel list. Budapest is an eclectic city with classical architectural marvels and world-famous thermal baths. The central city area of Budapest along with the banks of the Danube River is a UNESCO heritage site, where the urban landscape reflects the Hungarian history.

For a trip rich in history, you need to visit Budapest, where the pulsating nightlife offers the best of the present and the well-protected gothic architectures reveal the grandeur of the past. Budapest's architecture will put you in awe when you find the historical architectural touch even in residential buildings. Here are some must-visits for you in Budapest.

Buda Castle

On good sunny days, Buda Castle gives the best views of the city. (Pixabay)

History comes alive at Buda Castle, leaving you with more questions than yawns, unlike your middle school history lessons. Perched atop Castle Hill, Buda Castle’s architecture reflects a blend of cultures. It shows the journey of Hungary, with Renaissance ruins at the base, majestic neoclassical exteriors and interiors reminiscent of the communist period. The courtyards and the cobblestone pathways are mesmerising, while the panoramic views from the castle towers of Danube flowing through the city will take up all your gallery storage.

St Stephen’s Basilica

This church has a preserved, mummified hand.(Pixabay)

Prepared to be in awe in the largest church in Budapest. With hypnotising frescoes in the ceiling that hold you captivated, the church also houses the mummified right hand of Hungary’s first king. St. Stephen. Weighing 9 tonnes, the largest bell in the country is also located in the right tower of this basilica. Attend the organ concerts for an enchanting musical experience in the backdrop of exquisite architecture. A fantastic view of Budapest and Danube river can be seen from the dome-shaped terrace.

Széchenyi Baths

Spend a day in the blue thermal waters and relax.(Unsplash)

If you’re looking for a place to unwind and rejuvenate, look no further. Budapest presents you with a wide variety of 120 thermal baths. Széchenyi bath is the largest out of the lot and has medicinal qualities. These hot springs are the venue for a lot of exhilarating parties. Make sure to look out for baths for a good old body-mind refreshment or to loosen up to a hot and steamy party.

Hungarian State Opera House

All architectures of Budapest show the influence of the passing rulers and the signature architectural style during their reigns.(Pixabay)

Hungarian State Opera House hosts various performances, like operas and ballet performances, You get a glimpse of the culture and immerse yourself in it. It demonstrates the country’s artistic heritage that signifies the passion for music. With beautiful frescoes and acoustics, the musical experience feels surreal.

Danube River Cruise

The river cruise offers the best glimpses of the monuments by the bank.(Unsplash)

As the Danube flows through the heart of the city, the cruise presents fantastic views of the city. By the shores, the Hungarian Parliament’s gothic architecture looks stunning. The Szecheyni Chain Bridget at night lights up and offers a breathtaking view. You can also visit Margaret Island, located in the centre of Danube, perfect for lounging and relaxing with mesmerising views around.

