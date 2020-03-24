e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Harry Houdini: A salute to the master of escapes on his birth anniversary

Harry Houdini: A salute to the master of escapes on his birth anniversary

The Houdini act, a phrase which means to escape gets its name from the Hungarian-born American magician Harry Houdini. He is arguably the greatest illusionist of the modern times, known for his signature escape acts.

art-and-culture Updated: Mar 24, 2020 09:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Harry Houdini: A salute to the master of escapes on his birth anniversary.
Harry Houdini: A salute to the master of escapes on his birth anniversary. (Instagram)
         

Have you heard of the Houdini act? The phrase which means to escape gets its name from Harry Houdini. The Hungarian-born American is arguably the greatest illusionist of the modern times, known for his signature escape acts.

Born in Budapest to a rabbi, Houdini was a lot more than just a magician.

He performed in the circus early on in his life after coming to the US, along with performing his escape stunts for various television shows and movies. He also wrote books and was a fan of aviation.

Born as Ehrich Weisz on March 24 in 1874, Houdini had taken this stage name after French magician Jean Eugene Robert Houdin. However, later the Hungarian wrote a book that criticized Robert Houdin’s skills as a magician.

Throughout his life, Houdini devised newer and more complex cages to escape from. In 1908, he came up with the milk can trick. He would get handcuffed and sealed inside the large milk can filled with water. After this, he would stage his escape.

He also had the ‘Chinese water torture cell’ as part of his dangerous acts. Houdini was reckless in his lifestyle and extremely proud of his abilities.

He and his wife Beatrice Houdini, who served as his stage assistant, campaigned against people who boasted psychic abilities, like mind readers. The Houdinis claimed that all of the future and past telling was on the basis of simple tricks.

He wrote two books on the subject – Miracle Mongers and Their Methods (1920) and A Magician Among the Spirits (1924). The duo even promised to reach out to the other after one of them died.

After Houdini’s death in 1926 due to a ruptured appendix, Beatrice held a seance (an attempt to communicate with spirits) every year to see if Houdini contacted her from the other side. She stopped the practice after the 10th failed attempt.

Houdini knew how to keep his tricks exclusive. He had the ‘Chinese water torture cell’, his most famous act, copyrighted.

In this performance, the magician is lowered upside down into a water-filled tank while his feet remained locked together. He has to escape within a particular time.

As one could not copyright magic tricks, Houdini first performed the act as a part of a play and applied for the drama’s copyright. Thereon, he used to sue anyone who tried on a similar act.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

tags
top news
Hundreds booked for breach as India toughens lockdown over coronavirus
Hundreds booked for breach as India toughens lockdown over coronavirus
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared amid lockdown over Covid-19 outbreak
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared amid lockdown over Covid-19 outbreak
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over COVID threat
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over COVID threat
India has tremendous capacity, must fight Covid-19 aggressively: WHO
India has tremendous capacity, must fight Covid-19 aggressively: WHO
Coronavirus Update: From today, curfew passes must to enter Delhi
Coronavirus Update: From today, curfew passes must to enter Delhi
Mahindra Thar 2020 vs Force Gurkha 2020: Engine, specs comparison
Mahindra Thar 2020 vs Force Gurkha 2020: Engine, specs comparison
Platforms empty, only 10 trains arrive at India’s busiest railway station
Platforms empty, only 10 trains arrive at India’s busiest railway station
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news