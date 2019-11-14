Cat keeps on opening door to bust out fellow felines, reminds people of illusionist Harry Houdini

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:29 IST

The Internet is in love with a cat called Quilty and for all the right reasons. This cat, who stays in a shelter along with other felines, has an incredible talent. Apparently, he repeatedly opens the door of the room where the cats are staying and helps them get out in the open areas of the shelter.

Friends For Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization, the NGO which is presently Quilty’s home, took to Facebook to share the cat’s images and the mischievous tales.

“Quilty will not be contained. And he has no shame. Quilty loves to let cats out of the senior room. Repeatedly. Several times a day,” writes the NGO wrote. The caption further reveals that to stop the cat they have kept him separated from the others. However, “his roommates misses him” as they enjoyed their “night time escapades around the shelter.” Turns out, this is a talent that he learnt at his old home where he helped his “dog siblings” to sneak out.

“If someone out there is looking for a clever cat that gets along with dogs but does not get along with closed doors, we have someone they really need to come and meet,” says the post’s concluding lines.

The post further has a blog link that explains Quilty’s life in details and also explains why he is loved by everyone.

Also, while replying in the same tweet, the rescue center shared other mischievous acts of the cat – like trying to escape from a window or crushing a staff meeting.

Since being shared two week back on October 29, the post garnered close to 23,000 reactions. Further, it has also accumulated more than 18,000 shares and about 12,000 comments.

People had lots to say about Quilty. While some were impressed, there were a few who expressed their love for the cat. However, many were reminded of the celebrated American-Hungarian illusionist Harry Houdini who was famous for his sensational escape acts.

“Houdini came back as a cat in this life.....” wrote a Facebook user. “I think you mean Quilty ‘the escapist’ Jones,” wrote another. “Run for it Quilty!” encouraged another. “I think I need this cat,” wrote a fourth. “Yes I love fat Houdini, please give him to me,” commented another.

What do you think of Quilty – the ‘escape artist’?