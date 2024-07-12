 Gender no barre: India’s male ballet dancers are shaking up the stage - Hindustan Times
Gender no barre: India’s male ballet dancers are shaking up the stage

ByReem Khokar
Jul 12, 2024 09:44 AM IST

Male ballet dancers are tiptoeing around taboos, training hard, and taking the stage, heads held high. Meet four young men taking this leap of faith. See what it means to stand out among women, land a role and own it

Think of it as an Inception-style dream within a dream. India has only a handful of ballet schools – there are barely a few hundred trained ballerinas. Male ballet dancers are even fewer – who’d dream of a job that is punishing on the toes, demands lightness but also heavy lifting, rarely puts you in the spotlight and inevitably draws sniggers?

Bobby Roy performed in Europaballett’s production of Sleeping Beauty.
Bobby Roy performed in Europaballett’s production of Sleeping Beauty.
Tejas Saraswathi started taking ballet lessons when he was seven.
Tejas Saraswathi started taking ballet lessons when he was seven.
Last year, Saraswati performed his first duet in Alice, the ballet version of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.
Last year, Saraswati performed his first duet in Alice, the ballet version of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.
Bobby Roy launched India’s National Youth Ballet, a ballet performance company, in April this year.
Bobby Roy launched India’s National Youth Ballet, a ballet performance company, in April this year.
Vivien Rishy is one of three male dancers in a class of 20 ballerinas.
Vivien Rishy is one of three male dancers in a class of 20 ballerinas.
Rahul Chanana says ballet has given him a confidence that mere dancing couldn’t.
Rahul Chanana says ballet has given him a confidence that mere dancing couldn’t.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Gender no barre: India's male ballet dancers are shaking up the stage
