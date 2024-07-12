Gender no barre: India’s male ballet dancers are shaking up the stage
ByReem Khokar
Jul 12, 2024 09:44 AM IST
Male ballet dancers are tiptoeing around taboos, training hard, and taking the stage, heads held high. Meet four young men taking this leap of faith. See what it means to stand out among women, land a role and own it
Think of it as an Inception-style dream within a dream. India has only a handful of ballet schools – there are barely a few hundred trained ballerinas. Male ballet dancers are even fewer – who’d dream of a job that is punishing on the toes, demands lightness but also heavy lifting, rarely puts you in the spotlight and inevitably draws sniggers?
