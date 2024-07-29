Love bungee jumping but a bit faint-hearted? Try China’s ‘cowardly’ version for a gentle thrill

Love the thrill of bungee jumping but feeling a bit faint-hearted? You're in luck! There's a new "cowardly" bungee jumping option in eastern China that might be perfect for you. This tourist spot now offers a slow-motion bungee jump for those who want the excitement of the jump without the full-speed adrenaline rush. Since introducing this gentler version, the attraction has been packed with visitors eager to try it out. If this sounds intriguing and you're thinking about taking the plunge, scroll down to learn more before you make the jump! (Also read: International Tiger Day 2024: Must-visit tiger safaris in India ) Cowardly bungee jumping is a slow-motion version that offers all the thrill without the fear. (Unsplash)

What is cowardly bungee jumping?

Bungee jumping for ‘cowards’ has become a major hit with tourists, offering a gentler alternative to the traditional free-fall experience. In this, instead of the usual high-speed plunge with a giant elastic cord, this new version, available in Anji County, eastern Zhejiang, China, gently lowers participants to the ground. Since introducing this "cowardly" bungee jump, staff have been overwhelmed with requests, as the concept quickly went viral online and sparked considerable interest.

Traditional bungee jumping involves a dramatic drop from a great height, which can be too intense for some. The 'coward's version' addresses this by reducing the height, adjusting the rope's elasticity, and controlling the descent speed. This way, participants can still enjoy the thrill of free fall but with a greater sense of safety and calm. During the jump, the safety rope ensures a smooth descent without bouncing, making the experience less intimidating.

Why people loves it?

The goal of this new project is to cater to those intrigued by bungee jumping but put off by the thought of plummeting at high speed. Since the launch, the scenic spot has seen a notable rise in visitors eager to try this milder form of bungee jumping. The attraction managers highlight that this option strikes a perfect balance between excitement and security, appealing to a wider audience and making the thrill of bungee jumping accessible to everyone.