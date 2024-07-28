International Tiger Day 2024: Must-visit tiger safaris in India

Tigers are regal creatures, epitomising both power and grace but spotting these majestic apex predators in their natural habitat is a breathtaking once-in-a-lifetime experience. Their distinctive stripes and stealthy movements in the greens of the wildlife sanctuaries are beautiful. Only very lucky ones can observe these creatures in the wild. For hours people sit and camp to get a glimpse of them. Tiger spotting in the wild is a surreal bucket list moment. (Unsplash)

On the occasion of International Tiger's Day, it is important to understand the low numbers of tigers a decade ago. The number of tigers were dwindling globally, falling victim to the poachers and hunters worldwide. With the global voice rising against the brutality, International Tiger Day is a reminder of the importance of conserving these fascinating animals in their habitats and saving them from extinction. Here are some must-visit tiger safaris in India to spot them -

Bandhavgarh National Park

This wildlife sanctuary has the highest density of Tigers. Located in Madhya Pradesh near the Vindhya hills of Umaria district, Bandhavgarh National Park boasts a wide variety of wild boars, deers, and leopards. The best time for tiger spotting is April to June.

Ranthambore National Park

Located in Rajasthan, Ranthambore is one of the most famous tiger reserves in India, known for its rich history and diverse wildlife. It also has gained popularity among wildlife photographers due to the wide array of species spotted there. There are a lot of watering holes and usually, tigers are spotted there. The best time to visit Ranthambore is during the winter season between October and March.

Kanha National Park

With open meadows and dense forests, Kanha National Park offers a diverse landscape. This national park inspired Rudyard Kipling's 'Jungle Book’. Located in Madhya Pradesh, Kanha National Park boasts a notable population of Barasingha (swamp deer). The best time to visit is during the winter. The cool weather makes it a perfect condition to spot the various wild animals.

Jim Corbett National Park

Located in Uttarakhand, it is one of the most prestigious national parks in India. Situated at the foothills of the Himalayas, this park boasts a beautiful landscape that supports a wide variety of wildlife. In addition to tigers, other animals are also spotted here, like sloth bears, gorals, fishing cats, leopards, chitals, barking deer, and more. For the best chance of spotting tigers, head to the eastern part of the park, particularly Bijrani. Go to the watchtowers in Dhikala for a panoramic view of the park and potentially sports tigers.

Panna National Park

This area is primarily an open forest, providing excellent opportunities to observe tigers and other mammals. The park also features a variety of habitats, including closed-canopy forests, open forests with short grass and underbrush, and tall grasslands. Other than the majestic tigers, Panna Tiger Reserve is home to a variety of other animal species as well, including leopards, gharials, chital, chinkara, and more. The park also attracts large numbers of bird watchers, as it hosts over 200 species of migratory and resident birds. October to June is the best time to visit Panna National Park.