 Corbett's newest attraction: Kota tourist zone welcomes wildlife enthusiasts
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi
PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Rishikesh
May 02, 2024 03:29 PM IST

New tourist zone unveiled in Corbett's Ram Nagar Forest Division, draws visitors with tigers, elephants and local wildlife sightings

A new tourist zone has been started in the Ram Nagar Forest Division where visitors can see all the wild animals that the Corbett landscape is known for such as tigers, leopards and elephants. The zone has been named Kota tourist zone as it falls in the Kota range of the forest division, Ramnagar DFO Diganth Nayak told PTI in Rishikesh on Thursday.

Corbett's newest attraction: Kota tourist zone welcomes wildlife enthusiasts (Photo by HT Archive)
It is adjacent to the Sitabani tourist zone of the forest division, he said. The entry and exit points of the new tourist zone spread over an area of 26 km have been kept at Bhandarpani Gate, he said.

Though operational since March 22, the opening of the new zone was a low key affair as the model code of conduct was in force, Nayak said. The new tourist zone has already become a popular destination among visitors, he said.

More than 6,000 tourists have already visited the new zone, the DFO said. Water bodies created in the zone are being used extensively by the wild animals, said the officer.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
New Delhi
Thursday, May 02, 2024
