Assam: Two poachers arrested in Kaziranga with Hog Deer meat

Two suspected poachers were arrested in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Wednesday evening with meat of Hog Deer, officials said. Poachers after their arrest in Assam. (Sourced image.)

Forest personnel launched an operation based on intelligence inputs and intercepted a bus in Harmoti area under Western Range of the park near Bagori.

“At around 7:52pm on Wednesday, the vehicle was intercepted and approximately 7.15 kilograms of hog deer meat was recovered from it,” Sonali Ghosh, director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ajay Modi (26) and Sunil Tanti (28). They have been handed over to the Jakhalabandha Police Station in Nagaon.

“Both of them are residents of Jogodomba village in Nagaon. A case has been registered against them. Further investigation is on,” the police said.

At least 11 animals died in Kaziranga National Park till Wednesday, most of them hog deer, according to Kaziranga divisional forest officer Arun Vignesh.

Officials said 56 animals have been rescued recently, some of whom were injured and given treatment, A rhino calf died due to drowning.

“We have restricted the vehicular movements, and I am happy that the drivers are co-operating,” Vignesh said.

Around 80% of the park has been affected by the floods, 178 out of 233 camps in the park were inundated by flood waters till Wednesday and many of the camps have been shifted to higher places.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited Kaziranga and assured that adequate support will be provided to protect the animals of the national park.