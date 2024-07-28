International Tiger Day 2024: Date, theme, history, significance and all you need to know

International Tiger Day is a global initiative focused on protecting the natural habitats of tigers and raising public awareness about their conservation. This day plays a crucial role in increasing online engagement and interest in tiger-related information. Tigers, some of the most majestic creatures in the animal kingdom, include species such as the white tiger, Royal Bengal tiger, and Siberian tiger, each ruling their respective habitats with pride and elegance. However, these magnificent animals face numerous threats, including climate change, illegal wildlife trade, and habitat loss, which have led to a rapid decline in their population. The day serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address these issues and take action to ensure the survival of these iconic big cats. (Also read: World Nature Conservation Day: What is the theme for 2024? From history to significance, check out all details inside ) International Tiger Day aims to promote tiger conservation, raise awareness about the threats faced by tigers and garner public support for conservation.(Freepik)

International Tiger Day 2024 Date and Theme

In 2024, International Tiger Day will be celebrated on Monday, July 29, with a focus on raising awareness about tiger conservation and the urgent threats these majestic animals face, such as habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. This year, stakeholders are intensifying their efforts to combat wildlife crime, expand protected areas, promote sustainable livelihoods for local communities, and increase awareness about the challenges tigers are up against.

History of International Tiger Day

Global Tiger Day, also known as International Tiger Day, was established in 2010 during the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit. This summit, held in St. Petersburg, Russia, was organised by the Global Tiger Initiative (GTI), which includes nations, international organisations, and conservation groups dedicated to tiger conservation. The Tiger Range Countries (TRCs), nations with wild tiger populations, gathered to address the alarming global decline in tiger numbers.

Recognising the urgent need for coordinated efforts to protect these magnificent big cats and their habitats, the TRCs decided to dedicate a day each year to raise awareness about tiger conservation and the challenges it faces. They chose July 29 for International Tiger Day, marking the midpoint between the summit's first and last days, symbolising the ongoing global effort to save tigers.

International Tiger Day 2024 Significance

Tigers, the world's largest and most iconic big cats, are facing serious threats, and International Tiger Day is dedicated to raising awareness about their plight. On this day, people from all walks of life come together to emphasise the urgent need for tiger conservation. These magnificent animals are threatened by habitat destruction, poaching, and illegal wildlife trafficking, pushing them toward extinction. International Tiger Day seeks to rally collective efforts, garner public support, and promote sustainable initiatives to ensure the future of tigers. By highlighting the opportunities and challenges in tiger protection, the day aims to preserve our planet's biodiversity for future generations.