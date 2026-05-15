Tara Sutaria’s Cannes 2026 fashion diary gets dreamier with ivory Vivienne Westwood gown and Indian emerald jewellery

One of the standout elements of the look was the dramatic matching stole draped gracefully around her arms, adding movement, drama, and instantly elevating the outfit.

The gown featured a soft draped cowl neckline that added a romantic, vintage-inspired touch, subtly highlighting her collarbones and shoulders. The luxurious satin fabric flowed seamlessly down into a sleek floor-length skirt, creating a clean and elongated silhouette.

For the glamorous evening, Tara slipped into a breathtaking ivory gown featuring a signature corset design by Vivienne Westwood. The structured bodice hugged her frame beautifully, sculpting her silhouette while maintaining the label’s iconic corsetry aesthetic.

Tara Sutaria is truly having a major fashion moment at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. After impressing with not one but two stunning appearances already, the actor is back with her third look from the French Riviera . For the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema gala dinner on May 14, Tara slipped into a gorgeous white gown that screamed timeless elegance. Let’s break down her latest Cannes look and take some style notes. (Also read: Tara Sutaria’s stunning new look from Cannes 2026 brings vintage drama with opera gloves and corset silhouette )

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Tara accessorised the gown with dazzling diamond-and-emerald jewellery that brought a luxurious pop of colour to the soft neutral outfit. A statement emerald necklace sat elegantly around her neckline, while matching chandelier earrings framed her face beautifully and added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the ensemble.

About the glam Her beauty look stayed polished and classic to complement the timeless mood of the outfit. Tara wore her hair in a sleek centre-parted bun, allowing the gown’s neckline and statement jewellery to take centre stage. For makeup, she opted for softly sculpted cheeks, defined eyes with subtle smokiness, fluttery lashes, glowing skin, and a nude lip that tied the entire look together with effortless elegance.

With this appearance, Tara once again proved that her Cannes fashion journey is deeply rooted in vintage glamour, refined silhouettes, and understated luxury. From retro drama to minimalist couture, the actor is steadily building one of the most elegant style diaries at Cannes 2026.

Tara at Cannes 2026 Tara Sutaria kicked off her Cannes Film Festival 2026 journey by sharing dreamy glimpses from the French Riviera. “Thrilled to be invited to Festival de Cannes and to be honoured at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala,” she wrote on Instagram.

For her first look, Tara embraced old-Hollywood glamour in a dramatic black-and-white gown by Helsa, featuring a corset-style bodice and voluminous skirt with delicate lace detailing. Her second appearance was all about high-fashion drama as she slipped into an all-black ensemble by Rhea Costa, styled with opera gloves and chunky vintage earrings.