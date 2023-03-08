Not just Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani played first Holi after wedding with Ayan Mukerji, Tanya Ghavri & others

Actor Kiara Advani marked her first Holi after tying the knot last month with Sidharth Malhotra. While the couple dropped their mushy selfies from a Holi bash, it seems like they were also joined by close friends. Celebrities like Ayan Mukerji, director Aarti Shetty and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri were also a part of the party in Mumbai. Also read: On Holi and one month after wedding, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani finally share pictures from haldi ceremony

Several inside pictures from the Holi party have surfaced. In one of them, Kiara posed with Tanya while sporting a white shirt and white-rimmed sunglasses. The next one is a group photo where Tanya, Ayan and Aarti were joined by the stylist's sister, Panchami as well. While the third photograph feature Tanya hugging Kiara with a big smile, she also posed with Ayan in another.

On Tuesday, Sidharth Malhotra shared a photo with Kiara after becoming husband and wife. The couple got married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Sharing the photo, Sidharth wrote in the caption of the photo, “First Holi with the MRS HappyHoli.”

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding was a private ceremony, attended by their family members, friends and close people. They later hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends, followed by another wedding party in Mumbai on February 12. The two reportedly fell in love while shooting for Shershaah, which was released in 2021.

On Holi, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also unveiled photos from their haldi ceremony that was held last month. Their photos were captioned, “Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours.” For the pre-wedding festivity, Kiara and Sidharth opted for orange outfits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. In the film, she will be romancing Kartik Aaryan. She also has RC 15 alongside Ram Charan. She was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, which also starred Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Sidharth, on the other hand, is set to make his web series debut with Rohit Shetty's first show, Indian Police Force on Prime Video. He also has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the pipeline.

