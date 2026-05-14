Tara Sutaria’s stunning new look from Cannes 2026 brings vintage drama with opera gloves and corset silhouette

Her look is defined by a dramatic off-the-shoulder neckline, enhanced with voluminous, structured draping across the bust that beautifully highlights the collarbones and upper frame. Below this sculpted bodice, a corset-inspired, tightly fitted midsection creates a sharp, cinched silhouette before flowing into a sleek, classic pencil skirt.

Fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri took to Instagram on May 14 to share a carousel of stunning pictures of Tara . The actor attended the Red Sea Women in Cinema event in an elegant ensemble by Rhea Costa.

Tara Sutaria is currently at the French Riviera for the 79th Cannes Film Festival, and she’s clearly in her vintage-glam phase. After turning heads in a chic black-and-white midi look, she’s back with yet another standout appearance, this time channeling old Hollywood elegance in an all-black ensemble. Let’s break down her stunning look and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Tara Sutaria’s Cannes 2026 debut: Actor's first look is pure vintage magic with retro hair, fitted black-and-white dress )

To add a retro touch, she pairs it with opera-length black leather gloves, statement chunky gold earrings, pointed-toe black stilettos, and angular dark sunglasses, perfectly rounding off the old-Hollywood-meets-modern-couture aesthetic.

About the glam In terms of makeup, she kept it subtle with a nude eyeshadow base, sharply defined winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes that added just the right amount of definition. Her cheeks were softly blushed for a fresh, natural flush, while generous highlighter brought a radiant, lit-from-within glow to her skin.

She finished the look with a nude lipstick that perfectly balanced the overall palette. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft, retro-inspired curls with a side partition, while a pinned section added volume and a distinct old-Hollywood touch, tying the entire glamorous aesthetic together.