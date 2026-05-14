Tara Sutaria’s Cannes 2026 debut: Actor's first look is pure vintage magic with retro hair, fitted black-and-white dress

Actor Tara Sutaria has officially made her entrance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, and she did so by turning back the clock. Stepping onto the sun-drenched French Riviera on May 13, Tara unveiled a look that her stylist, Tanya Ghavri, described as a 'love letter to vintage glamour'. Also read | Tara Sutaria to make Cannes Film Festival debut ahead of Toxic release | Exclusive Tara Sutaria embraced vintage glamour at Cannes Film Festival 2026. (Instagram/ Tara Sutaria)

From the structured silhouette to the meticulous beauty details, here is everything you need to know about Tara Sutaria’s cinematic first look at Cannes 2026.

Tara's outfit was monochromatic magic Tara chose a striking black-and-white midi gown from Helsa, a brand known for its quiet luxury and retro-minimalist aesthetic. The dress featured a strapless, structured sweetheart neckline. The sharp white detailing at the bust provided a crisp contrast against the deep black bodice, creating an architectural feel.

Fitted perfectly at the waist, the gown flared into a voluminous midi skirt. The design incorporated delicate lace detailing layered with crisp poplin accents at the hem, adding a touch of 1950s whimsy. The look drew immediate comparisons to the iconic wardrobes of Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly — polished, intentional, and undeniably timeless.

Take a look at what Tara wore: