Cannes Film Festival 2026 begins: From Hollywood's ‘snub’ to AI John Lennon and Indian stars; all to watch out for

The Cannes Film Festival, widely considered one of the world's biggest celebrations of cinema, begins on Tuesday. The 79th edition of the world's most prestigious film festival comes at a time when the film world is grappling with the emergence of AI, political influence in filmmaking, and Hollywood's reluctance to attend film festivals. Amid all this, Cannes will hope to dominate headlines (for the good things) over the next two weeks. A woman gestures from the balcony of the Hotel Martinez, next to a poster of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, on the eve of the start of the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP) (AFP)

A look at everything to look forward to as Cannes rolls its red carpet for cinema royalty on May 12.

Icons headline main competition Twenty-two films from around the world are part of the festival's main competition, vying for the prestigious Palme d'Or for best film. These include the latest films from cine icons such as Spain's Pedro Almodóvar, Japan's Hirokazu Kore-eda, and Romania's Cristian Mungiu, as well as emerging talents such as Belgian prodigy Lukas Dhont and France's Lea Mysius.

AI- and technology-themed Sheep in the Box by Hirokazu Kore-eda is considered one of the frontrunners, along with Hope, by South Korean director Na Hong-jin.

The nine-person jury this year is headed by South Korean director Park Chan-Wook, and also features Demi Moore. The awards will be handed out on May 23.