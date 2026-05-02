Tara Sutaria to make Cannes Film Festival debut ahead of Toxic release | Exclusive

Actor Tara Sutaria is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2026! The 79th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to begin on May 12 and conclude on May 23. Each year, several actors and film personalities from India attend the prestigious festival and walk the red carpet. Tara Sutaria will make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: Instagram)

Tara to debut at Cannes Film Festival A source revealed to Hindustan Times, "Ahead of Toxic, Tara Sutaria is set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, representing India on a global stage."

The actor is not heading to Cannes for the film itself, but is expected to capitalise on its buzz and being in Cannes in quick succession. The source adds, "With Toxic generating buzz, the Cannes debut is expected to spark the beginning of a global phase for Tara's career."

Some other Indian stars who will be present at Cannes this year are Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, and Payal Kapadia. Kapadia will be the jury president for the 65th edition of Cannes Critics' Week, running from May 13 to 21.

About Toxic Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara.

Tara’s first look as Rebecca from the film was released on January 3 this year. At that time, Geetu Mohandas took to social media to share a note detailing her instinctual desire to 'shield Tara.' She expressed, "I've always felt a natural affection to safeguard Tara. Maybe it's because she has a reserved spirit or perhaps it's the protective shell she finds comfort in. And maybe it doesn't need to be labelled."

Geetu remarked, “She absorbed more than she articulated. She listened more than she disclosed. I often pondered if I should guide her more closely. Yet in her quietness, something profound was developing. When she finally embraced her role, what unfolded was nothing less than stunning, stemming from an inner awareness she had all along. She completely astonished me, in the most wonderful way. I am certain she will amaze everyone else as well. @tarasutaria I cherish you.”

A few days ago, it was revealed that Toxic has been delayed again and will no longer hit theatres on June 4 as scheduled. Yash confirmed that while the film itself is complete, the team is currently focused on locking in global distribution and strategic partnerships. The move, he suggested, is aimed at ensuring the film reaches its “fullest potential worldwide”.

The film was initially slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19 and would have clashed with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which is directed by Aditya Dhar.