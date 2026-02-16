Maya Hawke ties the knot in surprise wedding attended by Stranger Things cast members: What the bride wore
On February 14, Maya Hawke married Christian Lee Hutson in a star-studded ceremony in New York City. She wore a stunning wedding dress with a feathery coat.
Stranger Things actor Maya Hawke said “I do” on Valentine’s Day, February 14, in a beautiful ceremony held in New York City. Maya tied the knot with musician Christian Lee Hutson at St George’s Episcopal Church in New York City, and the nuptials were a star-studded event.
Also Read | Nita Ambani hosts Queen Rania of Jordan in a gorgeous white saree; Radhika, Isha, and Shloka Mehta wow in elegant skirts
The ceremony was attended by a star-studded guest list, including several of Maya’s Stranger Things co-stars: Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin, and Charlie Heaton, as well as a Duffer brother alongside friends Kathryn Newton, Sam Nivola, and Iris Apatow.
Maya Hawke ties the knot
Maya and Christian, along with their guests and bridesmaids, were clicked on the streets of New York City, probably after the ceremony took place at the church. Apart from the Stranger Things reunion, the wedding also had Maya's famous parents — dad Ethan Hawke and mom Uma Thurman — in attendance. The wedding marked a rare public appearance for her separated parents, who were married from 1998 to 2005.
What did the bride and groom wear
For her beautiful wedding ceremony, Maya wore a white wedding dress with an oversized and feathery winter coat, while Christian kept things classic in a tuxedo. Maya's dress features a column bodice, a sleeveless design, a bateau neckline, a low-hanging waistline with an embellished bow, a voluminous silk-taffeta skirt with layers of tulle, an asymmetric hem, and a long train at the back.
As for the cropped jacket she paired with her wedding gown, it features embroidered trim and sleeves, a bow on the back, an open front, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed, oversized silhouette. Keeping the accessories minimal, she wore dainty rings and onyx diamond earrings.
As for her wedding hairdo, Maya tied her tresses in a side-parted, backswept and braided bun, and for the makeup, keeping things minimal, she chose feathered brows, a light coating of mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, glossy pink lips, and a natural, dewy base.
Christian, on the other hand, wore a notch-lapel black blazer with full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a tailored fit. He styled it with a crisp white button-down shirt layered with a matching white waistcoat with a double-breasted button enclosure. Lastly, black, straight-fit pants, dress shoes, and a floral brooch rounded off his look.
Meanwhile, the mother of the bride, Uma Thurman, paired a light blue gown with matching shoes, while the father of the bride, Ethan Hawke, wore an all-black ensemble.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.