Kriti Sanon hangs out with Uma Thurman, Dakota Johnson, Adrien Brody at Red Sea Film Festival; see pics

Actor Kriti Sanon attended the 2025 edition of the Red Sea Film Festival, held this week in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Kriti, who was one of the speakers at the event, was later spotted hobnobbing with several Hollywood stars, including Uma Thurman and Adrien Brody. Kriti Sanon with Uma Thurman and Adrien Brody at the Women In Cinema gala in Saudi Arabia.

Pictures of Kriti from the film festival have surfaced on social media, showing her sitting and interacting with her Hollywood counterparts, and even posing for pictures. The pictures were shared on Reddit, with praise for Kriti.

Kriti Sanon at the Red Sea Film Festival

“Kriti Sanon with Dakota Johnson and Uma Thurman at Women in Cinema Gala,” read the title of one post. Kriti attended the gala on the sidelines of the festival earlier this week. In one of the pictures, the Bollywood star, dressed in a black thigh-high slit gown, posed with Fifty Shades series star Dakota Johnson. In another picture, Kriti was all smiles as she posed alongside Uma Thurman, who also flashed a wide smile for the camera. One fan noted, “Is it just me or Uma and Kriti look kinda similar here? Very mother-daughter core IDK. Kriti was also once rumored to star in a Kill Bill adaptation directed by Anurag Kashyap. Wish it wasn't shelved.” Others marvelled at how tall the actor was, considering both Uma and Dakota are tall.

In another set of pictures, Kriti posed with Nina Dobrev and Oscar winner Adrien Brody. “Kriti Sanon with Adrian Brody and Nina Dobrev at the Women In Cinema Gala 2025,” read the caption. An image showed Kriti and Adrien seated on a table together with their drinks in front of them. In another picture, Kriti posed with Nina Dobrev, who rocked a yellow gown. A comment read, “Man, Kriti is absolutely gorgeous and a head turner.”

At the Red Sea Film Festival, Kriti Sanon participated in an interactive session. reflecting on a range of subjects, including her early days in Bollywood. The hour-long In Conversation session saw her talk about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale, and becoming an accidental actor from an engineering student.

Kriti Sanon's recent film

Kriti was most recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein opposite Dhanush. The film has been a box office success, earning over ₹100 crore worldwide.