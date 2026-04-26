Anushka Sharma pairs her simple white top with a ₹2 lakh luxe watch as she cheers Virat Kohli at RCB vs GT match

Anushka opted for an ethereal, romantic aesthetic that felt both fresh and sophisticated. The centrepiece of her ensemble was the Rodolfo Blouse from the Parisian label Sézane. This crisp white piece, retailing for approximately ₹17,700, is a masterclass in delicate craftsmanship, featuring intricate eyelet embroidery, a feminine ruffled V-neckline, and dramatic tiered sleeves.

At the April 24 Indian Premier League clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, Anushka once again grabbed attention. She was spotted in a simple white top paired with a luxe Cartier watch, proving that understated fashion can still make a strong statement. Let’s decode her outfit and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Virat Kohli’s Mumbai airport look has fans guessing if ‘A’ on his cardigan is for Anushka Sharma, but it’s actually… )

Anushka Sharma never misses a chance to serve a fashion moment every time she steps out to cheer for husband Virat Kohli . While their adorable moments during matches often go viral, fashion enthusiasts are equally hooked on her effortless style.

However, it was her choice of accessories that truly elevated the outfit into the realm of “quiet luxury.” Anushka anchored the relaxed silhouette of her blouse with a stunning Panthère de Cartier Watch.

The iconic timepiece, crafted in shimmering yellow gold, is a symbol of timeless elegance and carries a hefty price tag of roughly ₹2,470,000. She further accessorised with a curated stack of gold bracelets, chunky gold hoops, and a dainty choker that complemented the neckline of the top without overpowering it.

Her beauty look remained true to her signature style: effortless and radiant. With her hair styled in loose, natural waves and a “no-makeup” makeup look.

Style tips from Anushka’s match-day look 1. Keep it minimal, but polished: A simple white top can look elevated when the fit is clean and structured. Basics done right always stand out.

2. Invest in statement accessories: Her luxe Cartier watch proves that one standout accessory can instantly upgrade a basic outfit.

3. Go for a neutral palette: Sticking to whites and subtle tones keeps the look fresh, versatile and chic.

4. Comfort meets style: Opt for breathable, easy silhouettes, perfect for long outings like match days, without compromising on style.

5. Less is more: Skip over-layering or heavy styling. Let one or two elements (like a watch or hair) do the talking.