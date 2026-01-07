Virat Kohli’s Mumbai airport look has fans guessing if ‘A’ on his cardigan is for Anushka Sharma, but it’s actually…

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli made a stylish entry as he arrived in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. While fans are eagerly waiting to see him back in action on the field, his airport look has already grabbed the attention of eagle-eyed fashion lovers. Many speculated that the ‘A’ detail on his outfit could be a subtle nod to wife, Anushka Sharma. Let’s decode his look and find out the truth. (Also read: Nita Ambani’s stunning diamond studded watch comes with an eye-watering ₹5.41 crore price tag; see details ) Virat Kohli turns heads at Mumbai airport in stylish cardigan with A logo.(Instagram)

Decoding Virat Kohli's stylish airport look

Videos and photos of Kohli exiting the Mumbai airport show him keeping it effortlessly stylish in a basic blue T-shirt, layered with a black wool-knit cardigan featuring a V-neckline, full sleeves, button detailing and a relaxed fit. However, it was the red heart logo with the letter ‘A’ that caught attention.

What does ‘A’ stand for in Virat's cardigan

His post quickly grabbed attention online, with fans speculating that the ‘A’ stood for Anushka. One wrote in the comments, “That A on his sweater, A for Anushka.” Another added, “Itna pyaar, you are a real king,” while one more gushed, “That A in his T-shirt. Anushka so lucky yaar.”

Some even guessed that Virat may have chosen the cardigan as Anushka had possibly left for the UK while he attended to his professional commitments. “That A… shayad Nush London chali gayi,” a fan commented. Others wrote, “Black hoodie with the alphabet A” and “Anushka is so lucky.”

However, Virat’s cardigan, which features the letter ‘A’, is not a personal nod to Anushka but actually the signature logo of the French luxury brand Ami Paris. The design appears on the left side of the cardigan and comes with a price tag of ₹65,900.

He paired the look with light-blue, relaxed-fit denim jeans and completed it with black transparent glasses, a smartwatch on his wrist, a stylish beige bag and classic white sneakers. With gelled hair and his signature beard, he rounded off the dapper airport look perfectly.