When Shah Rukh Khan floored the internet with kind gesture for homeless man, asked bodyguard to ensure he gets food

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars, both on and off screen. A throwback video, which shows the actor going out of his way for a homeless man, who had been waiting for him for hours, and asking his bodyguard to arrange food for the fan, has resurfaced on social media and has left the internet swooning. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in King.

Shah Rukh’s warm gesture wins hearts A video of Shah Rukh showing concern for a homeless man who had been waiting outside a venue in Mumbai has surfaced on social media, quickly grabbing attention online. The throwback video dates back to 2017 when he stepped out of an event with his bodyguard Ravi.

The video, shared by one of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans, shows the actor stepping out of the venue with his entourage when a male fan approaches him, mentioning that he had been waiting for a long time. “Shah Rukh bhai, aapke liye ruke hain… Shah Rukh bhai, khana (I was waiting for you. Food brother),” the fan is heard saying in the video.

At that moment, Shah Rukh is seen pausing by his car, gently placing his hand on the fan’s head. He then turns to his bodyguard and asks him to arrange food for the fan. Meanwhile, a police officer is seen trying to handle the fan.

The video was posted with a caption that read, “SRK asking his bodyguard to arrange for the poor man when he was leaving the restaurant late at night… Imagine praying for the downfall of this man, who has the blessings of so many people like him.”