Ananya Panday calls sister Rysa real-life princess as she dazzles in stunning gowns for Le Bal debut. Pics

After Ananya Panday, her sister Rysa is all set to debut at the annual Bal des Debutantes in Paris, also known as Le Bal, on Saturday. Ananya debuted at 19 during the 25th annual ball; now, her sister will debut at 20. On Tuesday, the Le Bal Paris Instagram page shared pictures of Rysa trying out Elie Saab gowns to wear at Saturday's event. Ananya had a sweet reaction to the photos. Ananya Panday was left swooning when she saw her sister Rysa trying out gowns for her Le Bal debut.

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and others react to Rysa's pictures

Ananya shared Rysa's picture of trying an Elie Saab gown and captioned it, “A real-life princess! [heart eye emoji].” She also reacted to the Le Bal post with heart-eye emoticons. Ananya's BFFs, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, also reacted to the post. While Suhana commented, “Most beautiful Rysa,” Shanaya wrote, “Princess.” Maheep Kapoor complimented Rysa and wrote, “Hail Princess Rysaaaa.” Meanwhile, Ananya and Rysa's mom, Bhavana, called her ‘My prettiest baby girl’.

Rysa Panday tries out Elie Saab gowns

Rysa - who will probably be accompanied by her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana, like Ananya - tried three Elie Saab haute couture gowns for the Le Bal event. The first gown she tried comes in a beige shade adorned with shimmering blue diamantes. The strapless corseted dress features a flowy train and a plunging neck. The second dress is a full-sleeved, floor-length, embroidered beige gown. Lastly, she tried an off-the-shoulder black, floor-length embroidered gown.

All you need to know about Le Bal Paris

The annual Bal des Debutantes in Paris is a glamorous society event featuring couture and cavaliers. Le Bal selects 25 girls from elite backgrounds across the spheres of arts, business, films, culture and royalty to make their official public debut at a grand ball in Paris. The year Ananya debuted, she wore an elegant blue gown by Jean Paul Gaultier, jewellery by Payal New York and shoes by Christian Louboutin.