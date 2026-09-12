Yim Si-wan in the spotlight with bulked-up physique

Korean singer-actor Yim Si-wan is in the spotlight for a noticeably bulked-up physique. He was known for his slim, youthful image for long. Reported by The Korea Times, Yim attended an event in Seoul, where he wore a white shirt over a matching top with beige wide-leg pants. Fans couldn’t stop noticing his noticeably broader and more muscular build. Yim Si-wan

Reportedly, the transformation gave the actor a different presence that felt more matured. His short hairstyle further accentuated the change.

Yim will next be seen in tvN’s upcoming drama titled Love in Disguise. As per reports, the thriller-romance follows an arrogant third-generation heir who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces police officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary.