Mira Rajput on deepening Yoga after kids Misha and Zain: ‘It’s never too late'

When not slaying the millennial fashion trends or sharing ayurvedic remedies for good health during the summer season, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is seen encouraging fans towards a healthier lifestyle with varied exercises and this on International Yoga Day 2021 was no different. Looking too flexible to be real, Mira made fitness enthusiasts drop their jaws in awe over her intense workout session with Yoga’s Uttanasana, Virabhadrasana I, Halasana, Bhujangasana, Adho Mukha Svanasana, Chakrasana and Padmasana this Monday.

Taking to her social media handle to serve the perfect Monday motivation, the diva revealed that she was inspired to deepen her Yoga practice after her kids Misha and Zain were born and asserted that “It’s never too late”. Asserting that she wanted to feel stronger from within, Mira encouraged other women to at least "Start Toh Karo".

Donning a black sports bra teamed with a pair of black tights and hair pulled back into a high ponytail to ace the athleisure look, Mira performed the Yoga asanas under the sky. She shared in the caption, “You don’t need to be a Yogi to do Yoga! Bring your mat and some motivation and let’s get flowing (sic).”

Here’s why you should try it too:

There are anti-inflammatory effects associated with meditation and Yoga. A study in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine earlier explored the healing benefits of Yoga and meditation as potential adjunctive treatments of Covid-19.

Benefits of Uttanasana or Yoga’s Standing Forward Bend: It not only strengthens the thighs and knees but also stretches the hamstrings, calves and hips. It relieves headache and insomnia by calming the brain and helping relieve stress and mild depression, improves digestion, reduces fatigue and anxiety and helps relieve the symptoms of menopause.

Benefits of Virabhadrasana I or the Warrior Pose I: It energises tired limbs and opens up your chest and lungs apart from stretching your hips, groins and shoulders and improving stability and balance. It also stimulates your abdominal organs.

It is great for the people who do desk jobs because it stimulates the metabolism and restores the spine. It helps in releasing the stress out of frozen shoulders almost immediately, strengthens and tones the lower back muscles, along with the muscles in arms and legs and also improves body balance.

Benefits of Halasana or Plough Pose of Yoga: This pose helps to reduce stress, calm the mind and improves your digestive process, all of which has an amazing effect on your skin.

Benefits of Bhujangasana or the reclining back-bending asana of Yoga or Cobra pose: It strengthens the spine, butt, butt muscles, chest, abdomen, shoulders, lungs and improves blood circulation while also releasing the stress in one’s body.

Benefits of Adho Mukha Svanasana or Yoga’s Downward-facing Dog Pose: This asana helps to tone the core, strengthen the bones and improve blood flow to the brain.

Benefits of Chakrasana or Yoga’s backbend: gives great flexibility to the spine. Perform this only when your stomach and bowels are empty.

It not only strengthens the buttocks, abdomen, vertebral column, human back, wrist, leg and arm but also sharpens the eyesight and reduces the stress and tension in the body. This exercise is especially beneficial for asthma patients since it expands the chest and the lungs get more oxygen.

Benefits of Padmasana or Yoga’s Lotus pose: This pose helps promote good posture and maintains flexibility in one’s gluteal muscles along with the deep rotator muscles of hips. Since any vigorous activity like running can tighten the piriformis, half lotus pose helps in stretching it.

The piriformis can also be tightened due to inactivity by sitting too much. This asana opens the hips and stretches the feet and ankles.

