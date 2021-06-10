Mira Rajput’s 3 steamy fashion moments in crop top, pants to sizzle on next date

Carving a niche in the fashion world with her versatile red carpet or work-from-home looks, Mira Rajput’s style from ethnic to glamour oscillates between casual, chic and relaxed especially during the past year of Covid-19 lockdown where the diva served one sartorial look after another during varied at-home shoots. From stunning in cranberry red co-ords, to sizzling in cropped blouses and high-waisted trousers, Mira’s fashion statements are enough to set temperatures soaring on your next date and this Thursday, we are taking fashion cues from the diva on how to slay on Friday night, turn up the heat at a romantic dinner or set sparks flying even when meeting your partner straight after office.

Recently, Mira stunned in a cranberry red co-ord set that included a sizzling cropped blouse and high-waisted trousers. Taking her social media handle, the 26-year-old had shared a picture that gave fans a glimpse of her beautiful fashion moment in the striking silk ensemble.

The picture featured Mira donning the co-ord set from APZ with the two piece outfit crafted in 100% silk. Needless to say, the tie-knot detailing on the shirt along with the dramatic pleated sleeves in the luxe fabric made the romantic number stand out.

Embracing the last of summer fashion, Mira was seen flaunting fusion dressing in a powder blue jacket that came with sheer organza sleeves and sported a pastel pink yoke, decked with beadwork and multicoloured embroidery. Teaming it with a white crop top and pair of high-waist rose pink trousers, Mira accessorised her look with a statement-making silver nail ring embellished with turquoise stones and minimally styled her tresses.

Want to go classy with boss lady vibes before bae? Mira sorts even these fashion woes with another co-ord look. Making a striking statement in an off-white co-ord set from Zara, Mira dolled up in a cropped waistcoat featuring a V-neck line and teamed it with high-waist trousers that came with two side-pockets and perfectly scored on the style-o-meter for your date right after office.

Leaving her wavy tresses open, Mira completed her attire with a pair of transparent heels. Wearing a dab of nude lipstick and a hint of blush on her cheeks, she amplified the glam quotient.

Chic, trendy and vibrant, Mira Rajput’s stylebook features all the sartorial hallmarks and lays the ultimate fashion goals with her eclectic taste that can sort any type of fashion woes.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter