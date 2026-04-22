Stay safe and protected this summer with these SPF-infused skin and hair products

Sun care is no longer just about beach days and sunscreen bottles; it's quietly making its way into your everyday beauty routine. Enter SPF-infused skin and hair care products: the new wave of multitasking essentials designed to protect while you glow. Stay safe in the sun with these skincare products (Freepik) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

From moisturisers and foundations to leave-in conditioners and hair mists, these hybrid formulas blend beauty with broad-spectrum defence, helping shield your skin and strands from the often-overlooked effects of UV exposure.

As sun damage can cause premature ageing and scalp issues, SPF is becoming less of an afterthought and more of a daily must-have.

So, we have curated this list of SPF-infused skin and hair care products that are a must-have for summer.

SPF Sunscreens

Summer calls for daily sun protection, and SPF sunscreens are your first line of defence against harsh UV rays. Lightweight, non-greasy formulas now blend seamlessly into skin, offering broad-spectrum protection without the white cast. Whether you’re heading outdoors or staying in, sunscreen helps prevent sunburn, tanning, and premature ageing—making it an essential step for healthy, glowing summer skin.