Did Erika Kirk send explicit texts to 15-year-old in 2014? ‘Grooming’ allegation surface

Turning Point USA boss Erika Kirk is no stranger to bizarre conspiracy theories and false claims since the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, became global headlines. Now, another set of fresh allegations has surfaced against the 37-year-old.
In the last 24 hours, text messages allegedly sent by Erika Kirk to a 15-year-old have gone viral on social media. In the messages, Erika Kirk is seen purportedly sending explicit messages to the 15-year-old, sparking allegations of grooming against her.
The posts claim that an X account, which was youth-coded in 2014, posted references to exchanges with Erika Kirk (then Frantzve) where the user claims Erika Kirk sent gifts and also shared screenshots of alleged text exchanges with Erika Kirk where she purportedly makes sexual references.
The posts have been dug out from the X account of the user, which is still active. However, Ht.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the claims.
Here's an X post that details the viral allegations.
Did Charlie Kirk Write Erika Out Of His Will? Fact-Check
Another false claim that has been doing rounds about the 37-year-old in recent times concerns Charlie Kirk's will. After a parody account posted a video claiming that Charlie Kirk found out Erika was allegedly cheating on him and removed her from his will.
However, the claims were false, as, first of all, the original Facebook post was satire, and second, there exists no report on Charlie Kirk having a will in the first place, let alone removing Erika Kirk from it.
Notably, Charlie Kirk, the former CEO and founder of TPUSA, was fatally shot by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Robinson, who has confessed to the killing, is currently facing trial in Provo, Utah.
