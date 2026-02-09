Kid Rock lip syncing slammed amid backlash against TPUSA Super Bowl halftime show; 'Gabby Barrett did better'

Kid Rock is catching a lot of flak for his Super Bowl halftime performance. The singer was headlining the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) All-American halftime show, which Charlie Kirk's organization came up with as an alternative to NFL's program featuring Bad Bunny. Kid Rock was slammed for his TPUSA halftime show performance while Gabby Barrett earned praise. (X/@factpostnews, X/@GabbyBarrett_)

While many might have been outraged with Bad Bunny's comments about ICE and hearing mostly non-English songs, they did not spare Kid Rock either. Robert James Ritchie, 55, was accused of not being able to lip sync properly to his own songs. Meanwhile, fellow TPUSA halftime show performer Gabby Barrett won high praise.

Kid Rock slammed after TPUSA performance Kid Rock, known for songs like All Summer Long and Born Free, was heavily criticized after his performance. “Wow! Kid Rock may be the worst Lip syncer I have ever seen. If you're just going to lip sync it, why not have Mike Lindell or Dr. Phil do it for you?,” Republican Jack Kimble wrote.

Another added, “Kid Rock showed up for one minute and lip sync’d every third bar from the first verse of Bawitdabawkbawkchickenhead while tweaking in jorts and playing with his fedora and then it awkwardly cut to a classical performance.”

A conservative news outlet quipped on X “Charlie Kirk would not have approved of Kid Rock's pre-recorded Lip Sync Super Bowl performance,” sharing a video of the performance.