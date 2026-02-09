Kid Rock lip syncing slammed amid backlash against TPUSA Super Bowl halftime show; 'Gabby Barrett did better'
Kid Rock's performance, headlining the Turning Point USA Super Bowl halftime show, was panned, with many pointing out he couldn't lip sync properly.
Kid Rock is catching a lot of flak for his Super Bowl halftime performance. The singer was headlining the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) All-American halftime show, which Charlie Kirk's organization came up with as an alternative to NFL's program featuring Bad Bunny.
While many might have been outraged with Bad Bunny's comments about ICE and hearing mostly non-English songs, they did not spare Kid Rock either. Robert James Ritchie, 55, was accused of not being able to lip sync properly to his own songs. Meanwhile, fellow TPUSA halftime show performer Gabby Barrett won high praise.
Kid Rock slammed after TPUSA performance
Kid Rock, known for songs like All Summer Long and Born Free, was heavily criticized after his performance. “Wow! Kid Rock may be the worst Lip syncer I have ever seen. If you're just going to lip sync it, why not have Mike Lindell or Dr. Phil do it for you?,” Republican Jack Kimble wrote.
Another added, “Kid Rock showed up for one minute and lip sync’d every third bar from the first verse of Bawitdabawkbawkchickenhead while tweaking in jorts and playing with his fedora and then it awkwardly cut to a classical performance.”
A conservative news outlet quipped on X “Charlie Kirk would not have approved of Kid Rock's pre-recorded Lip Sync Super Bowl performance,” sharing a video of the performance.
Gabby Barrett earns high praise
While Kid Rock was slammed, many praised Barrett's performance, with some even commenting that she was ‘better’ than Kid Rock.
“Gabby Barrett is KILLING IT right now,” a person wrote, sharing her video on X.
Another added, “GABBY BARRETT JUST BROUGHT THE HOUSE DOWN at the TPUSA All-American Halftime Show! Her voice hit like thunder, pure power, heart, and zero apologies. The crowd lost it, phones up, singing along, chills everywhere.”
Yet another said, “Gabby Barrett is slaying the dragon on TBN All-American HT Superbowl show.”
