Super Bowl prize money: How much will Seahawks, Patriots take home? Purse and structure revealed

Super Bowl LX teams New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, are vying for significant cash awards besides the iconic Lombardi Trophy. A general view in the first half of Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. (Kyle Terada-Imagn Images) (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Each player on the winning club receives a six-figure bonus, and runners-up also receive substantial bonuses under the NFL postseason structure.

What is the prize money for each player on the winning team? Every member of the Super Bowl-winning squad this year is expected to get a record-high$171,000 bonus.

The Philadelphia Eagles made $7,000 less than the Super Bowl-winning team is getting paid out by the NFL this year. Moreover, the deal already provides for an additional raise for the winners in the next season.

The Super Bowl is one of the highest-paid sporting events in the United States since the bonus from the NFL gets added to each player's normal wage.

What is the prize money for each player on the losing team? Members of the losing team still earn a substantial payout, typically in the low six figures, of approximately $103,000.

Super Bowl Prize money bonus payout structure Now that we know that players of both teams get paid an additional bonus over their salaries, this prize money, however, differs for every player.

Players receive a full bonus if they were on the team's active or inactive list at the time of the Super Bowl and had participated in at least three games in the regular season or playoffs. The active or inactive status of the player will not be taken into consideration if the player has played at least eight games.

Veteran players who are still under contract but did not play because of an injury are also eligible for a full payout.

The payout becomes half the total bonus when players have played fewer games than the conditions required for a full payout.

A first-year player who sustained an injury during the regular season and could not play but is still bound by their contract will also receive a 50% bonus.