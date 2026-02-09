Who owns Seattle Seahawks? Meet Jody Allen, the woman carrying on her late brother's legacy
The Seattle Seahawks will be back in the Super Bowl 11 years after their last appearance. Here's what to know about the team's owner.
The Seattle Seahawks will be back in the Super Bowl 11 years after their last appearance. The last game was also against the New England Patriots as Tom Brady won his fourth Super Bowl ring.
During that period, the majority owner of the Seahawks was Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. He had bought the team from Ken Behring for $200 million in 1997. However, Allen passed away in 2018.
Who owns the Seattle Seahawks now?
Paul’s sister Jody Allen was named executor and trustee of his estate after he died from complications with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. In the wake of Allen’s death, the Seahawks ownership transferred over to the Paul G. Allen Trust, of which Jody is the trustee, according to The U.S. Sun.
Jody thus became the chair of the Seahawks, and has continued her brother’s legacy.
Read More | Will Donald Trump attend the Super Bowl on Sunday? Inside the President's plans for Patriots vs. Seahawks
Jodi is also chair of Vale Group, which she co-founded with Paul in 1986.
The Seahawks’ website says, “For decades, they worked side-by-side across a range of business and philanthropic initiatives. She led development of Lumen Field and Lumen Field Event Center, as well as the Moda Center, home of the Portland Trail Blazers of which she also is chair.”
Jody is also co-founder, board chair, and president of Allen Family Philanthropies, as well as founding director of MoPOP, Seattle's famous museum of popular culture.
Read More | Why MAGA is boycotting Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show
The website says that she is also “co-founder and board chair of the Allen Institute, working to solve some of the biggest mysteries of bioscience; board chair of Fund for Science and Technology, a foundation focused on bioscience, the environment, and AI-for-Good, and a board member of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence (Ai2).” It adds that Jody “works to ensure Paul's vision is realized for generations to come” as trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust.
This year, the Super Bowl is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm ET on Sunday, February 8. It will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she covers US news focusing on crime, politics and more. Her many years of experience include interviews with Hamas attack survivors, mental health experts, and victims/families of victims of crimes who want their voices to be heard. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved pooches.Read More