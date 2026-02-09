Who owns Seattle Seahawks? Meet Jody Allen, the woman carrying on her late brother's legacy

The Seattle Seahawks will be back in the Super Bowl 11 years after their last appearance. The last game was also against the New England Patriots as Tom Brady won his fourth Super Bowl ring. Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; The Seattle Seahawks logo is projected on the Ferry Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

During that period, the majority owner of the Seahawks was Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. He had bought the team from Ken Behring for $200 million in 1997. However, Allen passed away in 2018.

Who owns the Seattle Seahawks now? Paul’s sister Jody Allen was named executor and trustee of his estate after he died from complications with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. In the wake of Allen’s death, the Seahawks ownership transferred over to the Paul G. Allen Trust, of which Jody is the trustee, according to The U.S. Sun.

Jody thus became the chair of the Seahawks, and has continued her brother’s legacy.

Read More | Will Donald Trump attend the Super Bowl on Sunday? Inside the President's plans for Patriots vs. Seahawks

Jodi is also chair of Vale Group, which she co-founded with Paul in 1986.

The Seahawks’ website says, “For decades, they worked side-by-side across a range of business and philanthropic initiatives. She led development of Lumen Field and Lumen Field Event Center, as well as the Moda Center, home of the Portland Trail Blazers of which she also is chair.”